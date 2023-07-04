AV Receiver Market Worth to USD 2,763.59 Million By 2030, Grow at 4.0% CAGR.

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global AV Receiver Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 2,027.89 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,763.59 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%.

An Audio-Video (AV) receiver is a central component of a home theater that acts as a control system for various audio and video sources. The major function of an AV receiver is to process and amplify audio signals from different sources and to route video signals to a connected display (TV or projector). Additionally, the AV receiver features multiple audio and video inputs, allowing users to connect various devices simultaneously. The receiver then decodes and amplifies the audio signals, by sending the signals to the connected speakers.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1099





The increasing demand of AV receiver to offer high-resolution audio with premium sound quality serves as the major factor responsible for driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the advancements in technology including the emergence of capacitive touchscreen sensors that offer higher brightness, contrast, and crisp details to enhance the user experience is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the presence of choke coil improves the functioning of the bass and eliminates the unwanted frequency range to offer immersive sound to the users. For instance, in May 2023, Sony Electronics launched XAV-9000ES an advanced AV receiver for cars with a 6.75 inch HD1280x720 capacitive touchscreen. The product also encompasses a choke coil feature and audiophile-grade capacitors to deliver clear and seamless sound to the consumer.

Moreover, the growing gaming market is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the AV receiver market. Gamers prioritize immersive and high-quality audio experiences to enhance the gameplay and AV receiver with advanced audio processing capabilities provide a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. However, the emergence of wireless audio solutions including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers is restraining the growth of the AV receiver market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 2,763.59 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.0% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Arcam AB, Cambridge Audio, D+M Group, Harman Kardon, Highlander Partners, L.P., Inkel Corporation, LG Electronics, Masimo Corporation, McIntosh Laboratory, Inc., NAD Electronics, Onkyo Corporation (Pioneer), Sony Electronics Inc. By Channel Channel 5.1 & 5.2, Channel 7.1 & 7.2, Channel 9.2, and Others By Application Residential and Commercial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1099

AV Receiver Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for AV receiver in home theater systems for audio processing and amplification is driving the growth of the market.

Advancements in technology including the emergence of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to offer premium sound-quality is propelling the market growth.

Emergence of capacitive touchscreen sensors that offer higher brightness, contrast, and crisp details to enhance the user experience is also driving the market growth.

Restraints

Growing popularity of wireless audio solutions including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers is restraining the growth of the AV receiver market.

Emergence of smart TV with built-in audio processing systems is hampering the growth of the AV receiver market.

Opportunities

Growing gaming market is expected to create future opportunities for the growth of the AV receiver market as gamers prioritize immersive and high-quality audio experiences to enhance the gameplay.

Global AV Receiver Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Channel, the 7.1 & 7.2 segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as the 7.1 & 7.2 channel segment maintains a balance between audio performance and affordability. Additionally, the channel 7.1 & 7.2 AV receiver offers a more immersive audio experience compared to lower channel configurations including channel 5. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced audio technologies including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to support a 7-channel setup for delivering high-quality audio is also contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth.

Based on Application, the residential segment offers substantial shares to the global AV receiver market in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the large consumer base that actively seeks high-quality audio experiences in homes. Additionally, consumers prioritize creating immersive home theater setups to enhance the living room entertainment systems. Moreover, the growing trend of online video streaming platforms and pay TV is also increasing the adoption of AV receiver to recreate cinematic experiences at home with premium audio quality.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1099

Based on region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the AV receiver market owing to the advancements in technology including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X that increases the demand of AC receiver in the region to deliver high-quality sound. Moreover, the emergence of cutting-edge technology also increases the adoption of AV receiver to enhance the user experience, further contributing considerably in propelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region constantly applies innovations and invests heavily in research and development to launch innovative products with advanced technologies. Consequently, the presence of key players and technological advancements serve as major factors responsible for driving the growth of the AV receiver market in the region.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, AV receiver is divided based on the channel into channel 5.1 & 5.2, channel 7.1 & 7.2, channel 9.2, and others.

The application segment is classified into residential and commercial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in AV receiver.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/av-receiver-market

List of Major Global AV Receiver Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Arcam AB

Cambridge Audio

D+M Group

Harman Kardon

Highlander Partners, L.P.

Inkel Corporation

LG Electronics

Masimo Corporation

McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.

NAD Electronics

Onkyo Corporation (Pioneer)

Sony Electronics Inc.

Global AV Receiver Market Segmentation:

By Channel Channel 5.1 & 5.2 Channel 7.1 & 7.2 Channel 9.2 Others

By Application Residential Commercial



Recent Development:-

In June 2022, Highlander Partners, L.P. acquired McIntosh Group to expand its market portfolio in consumer audio technology.

In July 2020, Analog Devices acquired HDMI Business from INVECAS to improve its audio and video solutions market portfolio including AV receiver.

Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1099

Key Questions Covered in the AV Receiver Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the AV receiver market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the AV Receiver industry is expected to be approximately USD 2,763.59 Million by 2030, owing to the increasing demand of AV receiver in home theater systems for audio processing and amplification.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the AV receiver market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing internet penetration and the adoption of digital streaming services.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the AV receiver market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- The residential segment dominated the market in 2022 as the segment represents a large consumer base that actively seeks high-quality audio experiences in homes. Additionally, consumers prioritize creating immersive home theater setups to enhance the living room entertainment systems that raise the demand for AV receiver.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the AV Receiver market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The 9.2 channel will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ability of 9.2 channel AV receiver to offer a more immersive and detailed audio experience compared to lower-channel configurations.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Wire Wound Surface Mount Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Bicycle Lights Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Sprockets Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Vanilla Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/av-receiver-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email: sales@consegicbusinessintelligence.com