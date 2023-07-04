New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457519/?utm_source=GNW

The global stem cell manufacturing market is expected to grow from $14.36 billion in 2022 to $15.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The stem cell manufacturing market is expected to grow to $23.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.



The stem cell manufacturing market consists of sales of adult stem cells (ASCs), human embryonic stem cells (HESCs), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and very small embryonic-like cells.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Stem cell manufacturing refers to the necessary technologies that allow stem cell tissue culture, a practice carried out in laboratories for therapeutic purposes, to be transferred to the clinic setting while simultaneously achieving control, reproducibility, automation, validation, and product safety.



North America was the largest region in the stem cell manufacturing market in 2022.Europe was the second-largest region in the stem cell manufacturing market.



The regions covered in the stem cell manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main stem cell manufacturing products include consumables, instruments and stem cell lines.The stem cell manufacturing consumables are used in growing new cells in the culture media, drug development, tissue culture, gene therapy, and toxicity testing.



It includes research applications, clinical application and cell and tissue banking applications, used by end-users including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, research laboratories and contract research organizations, hospitals and surgical centers, cell and tissue banks and others.



The rise in geriatric population is expected to propel the stem cell manufacturing market.The geriatric population refers to older adults who are 65 years old and beyond.



The geriatric population suffers from various diseases due to low immunity and age.Aging increases the risk of chronic diseases and stem cell manufacturing will help in fighting against these diseases.



For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ September 2020 report, a part of the United Nations Secretariat, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 factsheet published by World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health agency, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Thus, the rising geriatric population is driving the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the stem cell manufacturing market.Various stakeholders in the market are focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to sustain in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Cellino, a US-based biotech company specializing in stem cell manufacturing, combined AI, machine learning, hardware, software, and lasers to increase yields while lowering expenses related to the production of human cells. The method can eliminate human annotation and the unpredictability by using machine learning and AI.



In June 2021, Catalent, a New Jersey-based developer and producer of delivery methods for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and consumer health product, acquired RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expanded the creation of upcoming cell treatments and significantly improved Catalent’s ability to produce at scale.



RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH is a Germany-based manufacturer of GMP-grade human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).



The countries covered in the stem cell manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



