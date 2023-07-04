New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urine Sediment Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457517/?utm_source=GNW

The global urine sediment testing market is expected to grow from $1,667.44 billion in 2022 to $1,783.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The urine sediment testing market is expected to reach $2307.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The urine sediment testing market consists of sales of tubes, slides, urine sediment analyzer, and analytical kits.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Urine sediment testing refers to a laparoscopic test used to examine the physical components of urine.A visual evaluation of the urine, chemical analysis, and microscopic investigation of the urinary sediment are all part of qualitative urinalysis.



The findings aid in prognosis and treatment planning.



North America was the largest region in the urine sediment testing market in 2022. The regions covered in urine sediment testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products for urine sediment testing are fully automatic urine sediment analyzers and semi-automatic urine sediment analyzers.A fully automatic urine sediment analyzer refers to an analyzer that can store clinical data, dry chemical index, microscopic examination results, and other expansion projects.



They are used for various applications to find out urinary tract infections, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, and others by end users including hospitals, diagnostics centers, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, educational institutes, and others.



The increasing elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the urine sedimentation testing market going forward.The senior population refers to the person, aged 60 and over.



The aged population get benifited from urine sediment testing by identifying renal illness and give information on aggravating factors, prognosis, pathogenic bacteria, and antibiotic vulnerability. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 published factsheet by World Health Organization, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing elderly population is driving the growth of the urine sedimentation testing market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the urine sediment testing market.Major companies operating in the urine sediment testing market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Sysmex Corporation, a Japan-based company operating in the urine sediment testing market, launched the "UF-1500 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer" equipment. The unique features include, an individual view of various particles and aim for a greater selection of solutions suited to the environment of the customer and aid in the standardization and scalability of urine testing at small and medium-sized facilities.



In Dec 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a US-based biotechnology research company, acquired PPD Inc. for USD 17.4 billion. With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will be able to speed the efforts to bring life-changing pharmaceuticals to market, benefiting patients all over the world. PPD Inc is a US-based company operating in laboratory and lifecycle management services, including urine sediment testing.



The countries covered in the urine sediment testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



