Medical Copper Tubing Global Market Report 2023

The global medical copper tubing market is expected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2022 to $1.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical copper tubing market is expected to reach $2.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The medical copper tubing market consists of sales of type K tubing, type L tubing, backplates, drop rods, and Saddles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical copper tubing refers to a device that is employed in hospitals for the supply of medical gases. These copper tubings are corrosion-resistant, and strong that are used against bacteria and viruses.



North America was the largest region in the medical copper tubing market in 2022. The regions covered in medical copper tubing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical copper tubing are bracketing fittings and tubing. Bracketing tubes refer to connecting tubes with a diameter of 27.6 mm made of copper and are a kind of tube connector that is used for internal and external use in healthcare. These are used in various applications such as carbon dioxide, medical air, medical vacuum, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, and oxygen and used by various end-users such as nursing homes, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.



The increase in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the medical copper tubing market going forward. Surgical procedures refer to a medical technique that involves making an incision using equipment to heal damage or stop the disease in a living body.Medical copper tubes serve an important part in the cleanliness and low-maintenance requirements for running life-saving tools, surgical and treatment equipment, and the medical vacuum system, which removes gases and fluids from patient-treatment areas during operations. For instance, according to April 2022 report published by The Aesthetic society on aesthetic plastic surgery statistics, the overall surgical procedure increased by 54% in 2021 compared with 2020. Furthermore, the total number of body surgery procedures counted to 921,664 in 2021 from 564,303 in 2020, which shows an increase of 63%. Therefore, the increase in the number of surgeries is driving the growth of the medical copper tubing market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical copper tubing market.Major companies operating in the medical copper tubing market are introducing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, KME, a Germany-based company that manufactures copper and copper alloy products, launched a range of copper and copper alloy products including medical copper tubes whose antimicrobial properties improve health protection in highly frequented public places.The SaCup series of goods contains completed and semi-finished items that are used to neutralize viruses and germs in hospitals, especially for hospital beds and table constructions.



These products are 100% recyclable and provide various benefits such as durability, health safety, and sustainability.



In September 2022, Longship Group, a US-based workforce consulting and solutions firm, acquired Lawton Group for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition introduces a new service into Longship Group’s suite of product offerings in the healthcare sector by providing nonclinical healthcare solutions.



The Lawton Group is a UK-based company that specializes in medical copper tubing.



The countries covered in the medical copper tubing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical copper tubing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical copper tubing market statistics, including medical copper tubing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical copper tubing market share, detailed medical copper tubing market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical copper tubing industry. This medical copper tubing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

