Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023

The global low-density lipoprotein test market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2022 to $8.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The low-density lipoprotein test market is expected to reach $9.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.91%.



The low-density lipoprotein test market includes revenues earned by entities by measuring very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) testing and ultra low-density lipoprotein (ULDL) testing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The low-density lipoprotein (LDL) test refers to a type of blood test that doctors employ to gauge a patient’s bloodstream’s LDL cholesterol levels.LDL testing can assess LDL levels independently or as a component of a lipid panel test.



Low-density lipoprotein is an accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries that can contribute to heart attacks and strokes.



North America was the largest region in the Low-Density Lipoprotein Test market in 2022. The regions covered in low-density lipoprotein test report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product type of low-density lipoprotein test are LDL-C, LDL-P, LDL-B, and other products.Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) is referred to as bad cholesterol because it accumulates in the walls of your blood vessels, increasing your risk of health issues such as a heart attack or stroke.



It’s used to test for and measure the amount of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the blood.The component used are kits, reagents, devices, and other components;, that are used in diabetes, stroke, atherosclerosis, obesity, dyslipidaemia, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina, and others.



The distribution channel includes are direct tenders and retail, that are used by hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, research laboratory and others.



The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the low-density lipoprotein test market going forward.Cardiovascular diseases refer to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels.



The LDL test is used to treat cardiovascular diseases by directly measuring low-density lipoprotein levels in the heart.For instance, in October 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, heart disease is the top cause of mortality in the United States for both genders and members of the majority of racial and ethnic groups.



Heart disease claimed almost 697,000 people in the United States in 2020, accounting for one in every five deaths.In 2020, the most common type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, killed 382,820 people.



Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the low-density lipoprotein test market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the low-density lipoprotein test markets.Major companies operating in the low-density lipoprotein test market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation, launched Leqvio (Inclisiran), a first-in-class siRNA (small interfering RNA therapy) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.This medication provides effective and sustained reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.



Leqvio is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) medication for lowering LDL-C (bad cholesterol) that has received FDA approval, requiring just two maintenance doses per year.For some patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy, Leqvio offers an effective and long-lasting LDL-C decrease of up to 52% in comparison to placebo.



Leqvio is a ground-breaking method to reduce LDL-C that also opens up new opportunities for how healthcare systems can affect cardiovascular disease.



In January 2020, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation, acquired The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion. With this acquisition, Novartis would include the investigational cholesterol-lowering treatment inclisiran, which may be the first of its kind. This acquisition would present Novartis with a rare opportunity to start a new chapter in the use of a vaccine-like strategy to treat the world’s top cause of mortality and disability. The Medicines Company is a US-based biotechnology company that develops therapies to lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.



The countries covered in the low-density lipoprotein test market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



