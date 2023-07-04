New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457508/?utm_source=GNW

, Lallemand Inc., Titan Biotech Ltd., InnovaFeed SAS, Sojaprotein, Crescent Biotech, Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., CJ Selecta, Unibio Group, and Kerry Group plc.



The global animal feed protein market is expected to grow from $275.33 billion in 2022 to $290.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The animal feed protein market is expected to reach $343.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The animal feed protein market consists of sales of soybean, poultry, and feather meals as well as meat and bone meals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Animal feed protein is food that is fed to farm animals, typically livestock, as part of their care.Animal protein meals are utilised to feed animals as these proteins are vital structural components of animal tissues.



This feed aids in the improvement of animal immunity, performance, and productivity.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal feed protein market in 2022. The regions covered in animal feed protein report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of animal feed protein are plant protein, animal protein, and alternative protein.Plant protein refers to a meaningful food source of protein that is derived from plants.



The livestock involved are poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, pet food, and equine which are available in dry and liquid forms.



Increased demand for meat products is expected to propel the growth of the animal feed protein market going forward.Meat is a processed product that comes from the processing of livestock or the further processing of similar animals.



Animal feed protein is used to feed animals to increase their protein content with its higher protein quality, which is usually growing to build muscle mass and highly nutritional diets that maintain the health of the animals and increase the quality of such end products as meat, milk, or eggs. For instance, according to a report published in January 2020 by Our world in data, an online scientific publication focusing on large global problems report, the global meat production in 2019 was 335.46 million tonnes, which rose to 337.18 million tonnes in 2020. Furthermore, according to an article published in February 2021 by The Culinary Institute of America, a private institution for food and wine education based in the United States, the average adult male American consumes 75% more protein than is required, while the average adult female American consumes 50% based foods, such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy. Therefore, increased demand for meat products is driving the growth of the animal feed protein treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the animal feed protein market.Major companies operating in animal feed protein are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE., a German-based multinational chemical company, launched its enzyme product, Natupulse, for animal feed. It increases the digestibility of feed, which has a positive effect on the animal. Additionally, it reduces the digesta viscosity in diets with different feed compositions. Natupulse makes feeding more cost-effective and supports the more sustainable production of animal protein, and it is a protein-based molecule that increases nutrient utilization in feed.



In October 2022, United Petfood Producers NV, a Belgium-based pet food manufacturing corporation, acquired Gold Line Feeds Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, United Petfood Producers NV aims to strengthen its position in the animal feed market and increase its production of animal feed in the United Kingdom. Gold Line Feeds Ltd., is a UK-based animal feed manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the animal feed protein market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal feed protein market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal feed protein market statistics, including animal feed protein industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with animal feed protein market share, detailed animal feed protein market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal feed protein industry. This animal feed protein market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________