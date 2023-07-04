New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Centrifuge Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457505/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical centrifuge market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2022 to $1.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The medical centrifuge market is expected to reach $2.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The medical centrifuge market consists of sales of high-speed centrifuges, low-speed centrifuges, and ultracentrifuges.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A medical centrifuge is a machine that uses centrifugal force to separate different densities of items, remove moisture, or simulate gravity forces. These are used in various laboratories to separate fluids, gases, or liquids based on density.



North America was the largest region in the medical centrifuge market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in medical centrifuge report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical centrifuges are bench-top, floor-standing, tabletop, and portable.A benchtop centrifuge is a compact, countertop-sized centrifuge that is made for use in laboratories and is primarily employed to apply centrifugal force to separate elements in a liquid or solid mixture.



The capacity includes microcentrifuge, medium capacity centrifuge, and large capacity centrifuge maintained at refrigerated and non-refrigerated temperatures. It is used by hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



A growing number of research and development activities are expected to propel the growth of the medical centrifuge market going forward.Research and development operations are used to enquire and obtain market knowledge prior to the commencement of the development process in order to build and launch new goods and services to the market and boost the bottom line of the business.



Centrifuges are frequently employed in research and clinical facilities to purify cells, organelles, viruses, proteins, and nucleic acids.For instance, in July 2022, according to the Accelerating Access to Genomics for Global Health report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialised health agency of the United Nations, due to the increasing investment made by the countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of nations equipped to conduct genomic surveillance rose from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022.



Therefore, the growing number of research and development activities is driving the growth of the market for medical centrifuges.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical centrifuge market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the medical centrifuge market.



For instance, in April 2021, Eppendorf AG, a German-based developer, producer, and seller of products and services for laboratories, launched a new centrifuge designed to increase efficiency in the laboratory, the Centrifuge 5910 Ri.An innovative touchscreen interface allows for quick setting of desired parameters, while new documentation options and three levels of user management deliver enhanced security and traceability.



The optional connection to the new VisioNize Digital Lab Suite allows notification of alarms and events, remote monitoring of the device, and convenient access to important documents such as certificates and operating manuals.



In March 2020, Eppendorf AG, a Germany-based biotech company acquired the centrifuge business of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Eppendorf to strengthen its position in the market and expand its business by providing high-end centrifuges for the life science and pharma industries as well as commercial and academic research. Koki Holdings is a Japan-based medical centrifuge manufacturer.



The countries covered in the medical centrifuge market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



