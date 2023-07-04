APF Canada Announces Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Networking Roundtable in Newfoundland and Labrador

English French

TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When: July 18, 2023, from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. NL

Where: Verafin, 100 Hebron Way, St John’s, NL

We are pleased to invite you to a Women's Networking Roundtable focused on trade with the Indo-Pacific, hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and the Canadian Women's International Network (CanWIN). The event will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 2:30 – 5:00 PM, at Verafin, 100 Hebron Way, St John’s, NL. Refreshments and snacks to be provided.

The Indo-Pacific region has become a significant economic powerhouse. Canada is actively engaging in trade relations with this region and recently launched a whole-of-society strategy. Women can play a crucial role in promoting trade and investment between Canada and the Indo-Pacific, and this event is an opportunity for women to connect, share experiences and ideas, build relationships, and learn about upcoming opportunities to open new global markets in the region.

The event will feature guest speakers who will share their insights on the Indo-Pacific region's economic landscape, as well as panel discussions on various aspects of trade with the Indo-Pacific. APF Canada will also share more information about the recently launched women-only business mission to South Korea and Thailand later this year, Smarter Living: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand. There will also be plenty of opportunities for networking with like-minded women from diverse backgrounds, industries, and organizations that support women in trade.

Please RSVP by July 13, 2023, to confirm your attendance by registering here.