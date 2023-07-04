New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457504/?utm_source=GNW

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.



The global lewy body dementia treatment market is expected to grow from $3.90 billion in 2022 to $4.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The lewy body dementia treatment market is expected to reach $5.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The lewy body dementia treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, and psychological therapy services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The lewy body dementia treatment market also includes sales of rivastigmine, donepezil, and galantamine products, which are used in providing lewy body dementia treatment services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Lewy body dementia treatment refers to medications and nonmedical therapies, like physical, occupational, and speech therapies, to manage symptoms as much as possible. The treatment is used for the healing and control of some of the symptoms and to reduce hallucinations, confusion, drowsiness, movement problems, and disturbed sleep.



North America was the largest region in the Lewy body dementia treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the lewy body dementia treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug type in lewy body dementia treatment market are antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, benzodiazepine, carbidopa-levodopa, cholinesterase inhibitors, and modafinil.Antidepressants refer to medications that are prescribed to treat depression.



It is used to treat anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), chronic pain, eating disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).They work by increasing the levels of certain chemicals in the brain that help improve mood.



The distribution channel includes hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and otherls, that are used for alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and parkinson’s disease.



The rising prevalence of brain-related disorders is expected to propel the growth of the lewy body dementia treatment market going forward.Brain disorders refer to any disorder that impairs brain function.



The impairment can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the extent of brain damage.Lewy body dementia treatment is used to treat brain disorders like hallucinations, confusion, and drowsiness by increasing brain chemicals to improve alertness and cognition.



For instance, in January 2022, according to a report shared by the American Heart Association Inc., a US-based nonprofit voluntary organization, brain disorders are expected to increase to 9.3 million in the US by 2060, and currently, this number is growing in the US. And one in every six people worldwide suffers from a brain disease. Currently, 1 billion people will suffer from brain disorders worldwide by 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of brain-related disorders is driving the growth of the lewy body dementia treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the lewy body dementia treatment market.Major companies operating in lewy body dementia treatment are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Biogen Inc., a US-based multinational biotechnology company, developed its new medicine, lecanemab, which is a humanised monoclonal antibody. This medicine is used to treat Alzheimer’s disease, which is part of the disease in Lewy body dementia. The main unique benefit of lecanemab is that it reduces the levels of brain amyloid. It treats the brain and clears the amyloid plaques thought to cause cognitive impairment and dementia in Alzheimer’s disease.



In October 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, acquired Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $11.6 billion. With this acquisition, Pfizer Inc. aims to increase its potential to bring new treatment options to patients and expand its market on a global level. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, which is related to lewy body dementia.



The countries covered in the lewy body dementia treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The lewy body dementia treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lewy body dementia treatment market statistics, including lewy body dementia treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lewy body dementia treatment market share, detailed lewy body dementia treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lewy body dementia treatment industry. This lewy body dementia treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

