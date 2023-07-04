New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457502/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the plantar fasciitis treatment market are Bayer AG, Superfeet Worldwide LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co.KGaA, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt.



Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Hanger Inc., A. Algeo Limited, Sanofi S.A., Glaxosmithkline Plc., 3M, Recover Sports Medicine, Orthobethesda, Apothecary Products LLC, Ellis & Badenhausen, Synxsole Pty Ltd., and Revance Therapeutics Inc.



The global plantar fasciitis treatment market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2022 to $1.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The plantar fasciitis market is expected to reach $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.8%.



The plantar fasciitis treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), intracorporeal pneumatic shock wave therapy (IPST), inflammation-related pain drugs and non-operative treatments.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Plantar fasciitis treatment refers to the medical care or preventive measures given to a patient to evaluate the incidence and frequency of a degenerative condition of the thick band of tissue at the base of the foot. Physical therapy is an important component of plantar fasciitis treatment.



North America was the largest region in the plantar fasciitis treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in plantar fasciitis treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of plantar fasciitis treatment are medication therapy, orthotics, shockwave therapy, surgery, and others.Medication therapy refers to the treatment of any illness or disease through the use of prescription or non-prescription medicines, over-the-counter medications, and herbal medications.



It can be diagnosed by medical history, physical examination, X-rays, radiography, and others, and are used by hospitals, clinics, and others.



A rise in obesity is expected to propel the growth of the plantar fasciitis market going forward.Obesity refers to a risk to health caused by an abnormal or excessive fat buildup.



Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater, and obesity as a BMI of greater than 30.A person with a normal weight has a chance of acquiring plantar fasciitis that is almost six times lower than that of someone with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.



For instance, in January 2023, according to a report shared by Forbes, a US-based business magazine, During the COVID-19 pandemic, the obesity rate in the United States increased by 3% between March 2020 and March 2021. Therefore, the rise in obesity is driving the growth of the plantar fasciitis market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the plantar fasciitis treatment market.Major companies operating in the plantar fasciitis treatment market are developing and implementing new technologies to revolutionize treatment for plantar heel pain and expanding their geographic presence to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, ZetrOZ Systems, a US-based ultrasound technology manufacturing company, introduced the Sam X1, the only wireless ultrasound device with FDA certification for at-home usage.The Sam X1 wireless unit can be used as a regenerative treatment alternative for soft tissue injuries and plantar fasciitis to boost cellular proliferation without the use of drugs or surgery.



It has been proven effective in treating a wide range of injuries, including plantar fasciitis. The ZetrOZ sam®x1 device widens blood vessels to deliver more oxygenated blood to the healing region, eliminating waste products like cytokine enzymes and cells, and speeding up the healing process.



In October 2022, Patient Square Capital, a US-based health care investment firm, acquired Hanger Inc. for a deal amount of approximately $1.25 billion. With this acquisition, Patient Square Capital would assist Hanger in future growth initiatives to provide patients with innovative and high-quality care. Hanger Inc. is a US-based medical device manufacturing company that provides ankle-foot orthoses (AFO) as treatment for plantar fasciitis.



The countries covered in the plantar fasciitis treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



