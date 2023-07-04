Wagon Tipplers Market Size to Grow USD 1507 Million by 2030, Globally at a CAGR of 6.5% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Wagon Tipplers Market, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global wagon tipplers market size & share was valued at approximately USD 911 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1507 million by 2030.

The report analyses the wagon tipplers market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Wagon Tipplers Market Overview:

A wagon tippler, often referred to as a railcar dumper or car dumper, is a mechanical device used in material handling systems to discharge bulk goods from railcars or wagon, such as coal, ore, or aggregates. It is largely employed in sectors like mining, steel, cement, steel production, and ports where efficient transportation and unloading of huge volumes of goods is required. It comprises of a platform or building that may tilt or rotate. The tipping procedure is started after the railroad wagon or railcar is positioned on the tippler platform. The wagon is turned over or tipped by the platform's rotation or tilting, releasing its contents onto a conveyor belt or another mode of transportation.

They are made to manage different railcar types, like gondola cars and open-top hopper cars. To maintain stability and safety, they are frequently fitted with devices that grasp and secure the railcar during tipping. Depending on the application's specific requirements and degree of intricacy, the tipping process may be human or automated. Automated wagon tipplers are more common and have benefits including higher productivity, less labor-intensive operations, and enhanced operational safety. The efficient unloading of bulk goods from railcars is made possible by wagon tipplers, allowing for additional processing, storage, or transportation inside the industrial site. They are essential parts of material handling systems that boost the overall effectiveness and productivity of businesses that depend on the handling and transportation of huge quantities of bulk materials.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the wagon tipplers market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The wagon tipplers market size was worth around US$ 911 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1507 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The growing construction industry across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the wagon tipplers market over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the mini wagon tippler segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Industrialization and infrastructure growth boost market growth: Wagon tipplers are needed as rising economies industrialize and build infrastructure. Mining, power generation, steel, cement, and ports need efficient and automated bulk material handling systems. Wagon tipplers help these sectors flourish by unloading railcars reliably. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India generated about 7% of the world's cement capacity, making it the second largest manufacturer. The private sector holds 98% of capacity and the government 2%. Top 20 companies produce 70% of India's cement. India has abundant, high-quality limestone reserves, giving the cement industry huge growth potential. Road, urban infrastructure, and commercial real estate construction will boost India's cement output by 5.65% between FY16 and FY22. India's cement consumption is expected to grow 5.68% between FY16 and FY22. Thus, industrialization and infrastructural development will boost wagon tippler demand over the predicted period.

Restraints:

Maintenance and operational expenditures impede market expansion: Like any mechanical device, wagon tipplers need maintenance. Over the equipment's lifetime, inspections, repairs, and parts replacements can mount up. Wagon tippler ownership and operation can also be affected by energy consumption and staff training. Thus, maintenance and operational costs are likely to slow wagon tippler expansion over the predicted period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wagon tipplers Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global wagon tipplers market include;

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

AUMUND GROUP

Metso

TEHNOROS

Promac Engineering Industries Limited

FLSmidth

Heyl & Patterson

Altra

LMM Group

TRF Limited

TENOVA

Avery Weigh-Tronix

Elecon Tipplers

Segmentation Analysis:

The global wagon tipplers industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into mini wagon tippler and large wagon tippler. Mini-tippers are wagon tippers. Smaller steel and electricity plants employ these coal tipplers. The little wagon tippler can handle 500 kg. The sidearm charger-powered device handles full wagon tipplers in two to three minutes. However, the large wagon tippler segment is likely to dominate the market. Mining and construction are driving segment expansion. Large Wagon Tipplers (Payload > 1000 kg) transport bigger freight. These wagon tipplers help mining and construction companies move massive volumes of material quickly. They can transport 1500 kg. These wagon tipplers are ideal for mining, building, and metallurgy.

Based on the application, the global wagon tipplers industry is bifurcated into mining, construction, metallurgy, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific will lead the wagon tippler market. Construction, especially in India, China, and others, drives regional prosperity. Chinese manufacturing is booming. The world's largest construction market accounts for 20% of worldwide construction investments. China would spend over USD 13 trillion on building by 2030. COVID-19 reduced developer market investments as cash flow rose. Rental revenue fell, retail activity fluctuated, and firms reduced office space to cut costs. In 2021, building contracts were worth USD 19.52 billion, increasing 2.5% year over year, but 7.1% slower than in the preceding year. As part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), China pledged to green, smart, and safe its building sector in January 2022. Thus, the above factors encourage regional market expansion throughout the projection period.

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2023, the Indian Railways intends to implement several wagon tipplers to accelerate the country's coal distribution system. The railways are aiming to build more wagon tipplers as well as more wagon unloading lines to empty the coal wagons at the power plants. With the use of clamping tools, coal wagon tipplers are used to empty the laden wagons from the top and sides. The Indian Railways now employ one wagon tippler to remove coal. Railways anticipate quick coal flow and a decrease in travel time with the rise of wagon tippers.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wagon Tipplers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wagon Tipplers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wagon Tipplers Industry?

What segments does the Wagon Tipplers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wagon Tipplers Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 911 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1507 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Elecon Engineering Company Limited, ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd., AUMUND GROUP, Metso, TEHNOROS, Promac Engineering Industries Limited, FLSmidth, Heyl & Patterson, Altra, LMM Group, TRF Limited, TENOVA, Avery Weigh-Tronix and Elecon Tipplers among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global wagon tipplers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Mini Wagon Tippler

Large Wagon Tippler

By Application

Mining

Construction

Metallurgy

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

