Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is expected to grow from $1.19billion in 2022 to $1.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary surgical instruments market is expected to reach $1.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The veterinary surgical instruments market consists of sales of biopsy punches and needles, castration and spaying instruments and dental instruments.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary surgical instruments refer to hand-held tools or implements that help veterinarians and assistants to perform surgery and extend the life of pets. Veterinary surgical instruments allow doctors to open the soft tissue, remove the bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or repair the aberrant structures as a part of treatment



North America was the largest region in the veterinary surgical instruments market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in veterinary surgical instruments report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of veterinary surgical instruments are sutures, staplers, accessories, handheld devices, electrosurgery instruments, and others.Sutures, staplers, and accessories are surgical supplies that surgeons use to stitch up surgical incisions or to close wounds following surgery.



They aid in preserving the integrity of the skin and other tissues.They are used in veterinary surgical instruments for holding the tissue or skin together.



It is used for comapnion animals and farm animals for soft tissue surgery, sterilization surgery, gynecology and urology surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery and others.



The increasing number of surgical procedures on pets is expected to propel the veterinary surgical instruments market going forward.A surgical procedure refers to a medical act that involves making an incision with instruments to treat a disease or repair damage to a living body.



Veterinary surgical instruments allow surgeons to perform surgery by using the instruments for incision, dissection, and closing the wound. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, the total number of spay-neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in the US increased by 11.78%, from 1,059,388 in 2020 to 1,184,274 in 2021. Therefore, the growing healthcare expenditure is driving the veterinary surgical instruments market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the veterinary surgical instruments market.The development of innovative technological solutions is a major focus for the market players in veterinary surgical tools in order to improve their competitiveness.



For instance, Axio Biosolutions, a US-based manufacturer of advanced surgical and woundcare products, launched SureKlot range of veterinary wound management solution products. This enhanced wound care line provides India’s first complete veterinary wound management solution to aid in the control of bleeding and the rapid recovery of wounds in animals.



In 2022, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., a US-based full-service veterinary hospital, acquired Symmetry Surgical for an undisclosed amount. By acquiring Symmetry, Aspen will be able to diversify into more desirable adjacent categories, add more clinically favored products to its already robust portfolio, and develop new commercial capabilities and routes to market in both acute and non-acute care settings. Symmetry Surgical is a US-based provider of surgical instrumentation and solutions.



The countries covered in the veterinary surgical instruments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary surgical instruments market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides, veterinary surgical instruments market statistics, including, clock buffer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a veterinary surgical instruments market share, detailed, veterinary surgical instruments market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the clock buffer industry. This, veterinary surgical instruments market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

