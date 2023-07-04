Flexographic Printing Machine Market Worth USD 1,311.05 Mn By 2030, Growing at 6.7% CAGR

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 791.38 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,311.05 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

A flexographic printing machine is utilized for the high-volume production of packaging materials, labels, and other flexible materials. A flexographic machine employs a flexible relief plate made of rubber or photopolymer material, which is mounted on a rotating cylinder. The printing process involves transferring ink from the plate onto the substrate (including paper, plastic, or film) to create the desired image or text. Additionally, flexographic machines are suitable for various applications, including food packaging, labels, corrugated cardboard, and flexible packaging to produce high-quality and durable prints.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1102





The major factor driving the growth of the flexographic printing machine market is the rising demand from the packaging industry to print various packaging materials including folding cartons, flexible films, labels, and bags. Additionally, the advancements in technology including the emergence of advanced water-based inks to offer high-quality prints for food and beverage packaging is also contributing significantly in driving the market growth. Moreover, water-based inks are compatible with a wide range of substrates, including various types of plastics, films, and foils, and thus are suitable for different packaging materials and applications. For instance, in October 2020, Chromatic Technologies Inc. launched water-based glow-in-dark ink for paper and film substrates. The advanced ink glows brightly in dark environments and is widely used in the food and beverage packaging sector, thus contributing considerably in accelerating the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing focus on sustainability in printing practices is projected to create opportunities for market growth. Drying systems in flexographic printing machines have been improved to enhance energy efficiency, thus expected to create potential opportunities for market growth. The development of advanced drying technologies including LED-UV or low-temperature drying, reduces energy consumption and the overall carbon footprint of the printing process. However, the presence of alternatives including digital printing machines to offer high-quality prints at shorter periods of time is impeding the growth of flexographic printing machine market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,311.05 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Apex International, Energy Sciences Inc., Gallus (Heidelberg Group), Bobst, Comexi Group, Azul 3D, Donghang Precision Machinery Limited Company, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Lohia Corp Limited, Mark Andy (MAI Holdings, Inc.), Nilpeter India Pvt Ltd, Taiyo Kikai Ltd., Windmöller & Hölscher, Xi'An Aerospace-Huayang Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd By Type Stack Type Press, Inline Type Press, Central Impression Type Press, and Others By Substrate Papers, Polyethylene, Plastic film, Paperboard, and Others By Ink Type Solvent-based, Water based, UV-based, and Oil-based By Technology Automatic and Semi-Automatic By Coloring Capacity 2 color, 4 color, 6 color and 8 color By Application Printing Media, Office and Admin, and Industrial Applications Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1102

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Growth Drivers:

Growing demand of flexographic printing machines from the packaging industry to print various packaging materials including corrugated boxes, flexible films, labels, and bags is driving the market growth.

Advancements in flexographic printing machines including the introduction of high-resolution photopolymer plates and plate imaging technologies to offer high-quality prints is accelerating the market growth.

The emergence of advanced autonomous features including automatic plate mounting systems, robotic workflows, and digital controls to improve operational efficiency, reduce setup times, and increase productivity is propelling the market growth.

Restraints

Slow printing speed of flexographic printing machines is restraining the growth of the market.

The presence of alternatives including digital printing machines to offer high-quality prints at shorter periods of time is impeding the growth of the flexographic printing machine market.

Opportunities

Development of advanced drying technologies including LED-UV or low-temperature drying to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint of the printing process is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the inline type of press segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as inline type presses are designed for high-speed production to handle large print volumes and are suitable for long print runs. In addition, the inline configuration allows for efficient and continuous printing without frequent stops or interruptions, resulting in increased productivity and faster turnaround times. Moreover, inline type presses offer versatility to print several products including folding cartons, labels, and flexible packaging, thus contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth.

Based on Substrate, the paper segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the high versatility of paper substrate to be utilized in various applications, including packaging, labels, newspapers, books, and promotional materials. Flexographic printing machines are well-suited for printing on paper due to the ability to effectively handle the characteristics of paper, namely absorbency and flexibility. Moreover, paper is a cost-effective substrate compared to other materials used in printing such as plastics and polyethylene, further driving the growth of the paper substrate.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/flexographic-printing-machine-market

Based on Ink Type, the solvent-based ink segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of solvent-based inks to offer excellent print quality, providing vibrant and sharp colors. Additionally, solvent-based inks have good ink flow and wetting properties, allowing for precise and detailed printing. Moreover, solvent-based inks are compatible with a wide range of substrates, including various types of plastics, films, and foils, and thus are suitable for different packaging materials and applications.

Based on Technology, the automatic segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as automatic machines are designed for high-speed production and handle large print volumes efficiently. Additionally, automatic flexographic printing machines also offer faster setup times and continuous printing without frequent manual interventions. The automation features of flexographic machines result in increased productivity, allowing for higher production output and shorter lead times. Moreover, the advancements in technology to minimize human error and power consumption are also contributing remarkably in propelling the market growth.

Based on Coloring Capacity, the 6-color flexographic printing machine segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 owing to the vast range of colors and shades that are utilized to produce high-quality images and designs. The additional color options provide greater flexibility and accuracy in matching specific color requirements and are ideal for industries such as packaging, labels, and high-quality graphics. Additionally, the ability to print with six colors offers increased versatility and flexibility for various printing applications to be deployed for a wide range of products, including flexible packaging, corrugated boxes, labels, and promotional materials.

Based on Application, the printing media segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as the printing media industry requires high-volume production capabilities to meet the demand for newspapers, magazines, books, catalogs, and other printed materials. Flexographic printing machines excel in high-volume printing due to the ability to print rapidly and efficiently, thus driving the growth of the market. Additionally, flexographic printing machines are capable of handling large print runs, offering faster turnaround times and cost-effective production, further driving the growth of the printing media segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the well-established printing industry that increases the demand of flexographic printing machines to deliver high-quality prints. Additionally, the advancements in printing technology including digital flexography, improved plate-making processes, and automated systems also contribute significantly in driving the market growth in the region. The integration of automation, computerization, and digital workflow solutions is enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and productivity of flexographic printing machines in North America, further accelerating the market dominance.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Gallus launched two flexographic printing machines with 5-color and 8-color flexo press pallets. The machines operate by utilizing advanced LED UV technology to deliver high-quality prints to the user.

In January 2020, Energy Sciences Inc. (ESI) and Uteco Group partnered together to launch Diamond HP CI Flexo Press with GelFlex-EB technology to offer high-resolution print quality to the users.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the flexographic printing machine market is divided based on the type into stack type press, inline type press, central impression type press, and others.

In the context of the substrate, the market is segregated into papers, polyethylene, plastic film, paperboard, and others.

In the context of the ink type, the market is separated into solvent-based, water-based, UV-based, and oil-based.

In the context of technology, the market is bifurcated into automatic and semi-automatic.

In the context of the coloring capacity, the market is classified into 2 color, 4 color, 6 color, and 8 color.

Based on application, the market is separated into printing media, office and admin, and industrial applications.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in flexographic printing machines.

List of Major Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Apex International

Energy Sciences Inc.

Gallus (Heidelberg Group)

Bobst

Comexi Group

Azul 3D

Donghang Precision Machinery Limited Company

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Lohia Corp Limited

Mark Andy (MAI Holdings, Inc.)

Nilpeter India Pvt Ltd

Taiyo Kikai Ltd.

Windmöller & Hölscher

Xi'An Aerospace-Huayang Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market Segmentation:

By Type

Stack Type Press

Inline Type Press

Central Impression Type Press

Others

By Substrate

Papers

Polyethylene

Plastic film

Paperboard

Others

By Ink Type

Solvent-based

Water based

UV-based

Oil-based

By Technology

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Coloring Capacity

2 color

4 color

6 color

8 color

By Application

Printing Media

Office and Admin

Industrial Applications

Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1102

Key Questions Covered in the Flexographic Printing Machine Market Report

What is a flexographic printing machine?

A flexographic printing machine, also known as a flexo press or flexo printer, is deployed for the high-volume production of packaging materials, labels, and other flexible materials.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the flexographic printing machine market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

The inline type press accounted for the largest market share in 2022 as the machines are designed for high-speed production to handle large print volumes and are suitable for long print runs. In addition, the inline configuration allows for efficient and continuous printing without frequent stops or interruptions, resulting in increased productivity and faster turnaround times.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the flexographic printing machine market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

The industrial applications are projected to witness the fastest CAGR in flexographic printing machine due to the increasing demand of flexographic printing machines in packaged food and beverages sector. Flexographic printing machines play a crucial role in the packaging of food and beverages, providing attractive labels, and packaging materials, and ensuring product safety and information.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding e-commerce sector in countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea that increases the demand of flexographic printing machines to print labels and packages.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Two-Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Ammunition Handling System (AHS) Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Analysis & Industry Forecast To 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/flexographic-printing-machine-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344