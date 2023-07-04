Phantom Creek Estates Appoints François Mateo as Managing Director

Oliver, British Columbia, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phantom Creek Estates — the renowned destination winery located on B.C.’s famed Black Sage Bench in the Okanagan Valley — is pleased to announce the appointment of François Mateo as its new Managing Director. With experience working with leading estates around the world, Mateo brings a fresh perspective, invaluable expertise, and an aspirational new vision: for Phantom Creek Estates to join with other B.C. wineries in furthering Canada as the next frontier in the global wine industry.

“I was drawn to this place for several reasons,” said Mateo. “Obviously, it’s spectacular — there’s a very special energy here.” He pointed to the winery’s prime location on the storied bench on the south end of the valley, plus its ownership of several historic vineyards, all of them producing incredible, organically grown fruit.

“The Phantom Creek philosophy of traditional methods paired with modern technology resonated with me, and it’s backed up with incredible investments in leading-edge facilities. This really captured my attention — I’ve worked with several world-class estates, but I’ve rarely come across such state-of-the-art winemaking infrastructure.” The real draw for Mateo, however, is the chance to be part of the next big thing in wine: Canada.

“I believe this region has all the necessary elements to be the next frontier: we are very proud of what we are doing and inspired by world-class wineries, and in fact some of the wines produced here are already world-class. The terroir is unique, and thanks to the geography there’s natural scarcity. There is only one way forward, toward quality and desirability. And that’s where we are heading. It’s a young wine region; with time and collaboration, the world is going to take notice.” It’s a bold declaration, but with stints in several Old World and New World wine regions, Mateo has the expertise to back it up.

Phantom Creek aims to be instrumental in developing a collective mission, which is to put B.C. on the world wine map. “It will take the participation of different stakeholders in order to achieve this goal.”

Mateo first joined Phantom Creek in February, having worked previously with fine wines from the famed French region of Bordeaux. His career also included a role in Burgundy, as Managing Director of Château de la Crée; in Oregon, with Domaine Serene; in Chile, for Seña and Errazuriz; and in France, with Krug, at the historic house of Champagne.

His knowledge of viticulture and winemaking, combined with his strong business acumen also make Mateo the ideal choice to guide Phantom Creek Estates forward. As the Managing Director, Mateo will oversee all aspects of operations, from vineyard management to winemaking, and sales and marketing. His leadership and dedication to creative innovation align perfectly with the winery's commitment to produce world-class wines that reflect the unique terroirs of B.C.

“I could not be more excited to play a role in the development of this winery and this region,” he said. “The future is bright.”

ABOUT PHANTOM CREEK ESTATES | Phantom Creek Estates is a destination winery located on the famed Black Sage Bench of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, specializing in single-vineyard Bordeaux reds, Alsatian whites, and varieties of Viognier and Syrah from storied vineyard sites. From the start, the winery has been guided by the long-term vision of building one of the leading family-owned wineries in Canada. Cultivated in certified organic vineyards and made by influential international winemaking and winegrower teams — Amy Richards, Mark Beringer, and Olivier Humbrecht MW — Phantom Creek Estates’ wines celebrate and speak to where they are grown. | phantomcreekestates.com | @phantomcreek

