Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global gastric volvulus treatment market is expected to grow from $24.19 billion in 2022 to $25.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gastric volvulus treatment market is expected to reach $31.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The gastric volvulus treatment market includes revenues earned by entities that perform laparotomy, gastric detorsion, and gastric fixation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Gastric volvulus treatment refers to surgical treatment, specifically volvulus reduction, reintegration of the stomach into the abdominal cavity in cases of intrathoracic migration, and correction of causal factors. Gastric volvulus surgery is usually simple, involving de-rotation, lowering of the hernial contents into the abdominal wall, and repair of the hernial defect.



North America was the largest region in the gastric volvulus market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in gastric volvulus treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of gastric volvulus treatment are organo-axial and mesentero-axial volvulus.Organo-axial volvulus refers to a symptom that occurs when the abdomen spins 180 degrees around its long axis and suffers from organo-axial volvulus.



It is available in various treatment types, including medication and surgery, and in various routes of administration, including oral and parenteral. The distribution channels are hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies, and are used by hospitals, home healthcare, specialty clinics and others.



A rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the gastric volvulus treatment market going forward.The geriatric population refers to older adults 65 years and beyond.



The geriatric population suffers from various diseases due to low immunity and age.Gastric volvulus occurs in older adults over the age of 50; hence, the rise in the geriatric population is expected to propel the market.



For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 published factsheet by World Health Organization, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Therefore, rising geriatric populations are driving the gastric volvulus treatment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the gastric volvulus treatment market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the gastric volvulus treatment market.



For instance, in December 2020, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, launched NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1, in a Phase 1b/2a trial for short bowel syndrome. NM-002 is designed as a long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist that utilizes proprietary XTEN technology to extend its circulating half-life. This is designed specifically to slow digestive transit time in SBS patients by reducing upper GI motility and improving the chronic diarrhea associated with a shortened intestine.



In December 2021, Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. This acquisition is expected to provide expertise in inflammation and immunology, with a Pfizer innovation engine developing potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases who have a need for more effective treatment options. Arena’s is a US-based company that includes diverse and promising development-stage therapeutic candidates in gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, including gastrointestinal and dermatological diseases.



The countries covered in the gastric volvulus treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



