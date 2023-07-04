Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac, France, July 04th 2023-5.35pm
Half-Yearly Statement H1 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1,704
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €35, 938.82
During the 1st half 2023, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|11,300 equities
|€ 219,953.22 €
|497 transactions
|SALE
|12,347 equities
|€ 241,978.15 €
|456 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 2,751
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €13,913.89
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3,606
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70
Philippe ROBARDEY
Président
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
Attachment