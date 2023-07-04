Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

English French

Blagnac, France, July 04th 2023-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,704

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €35, 938.82

During the 1st half 2023, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 11,300 equities € 219,953.22 € 497 transactions SALE 12,347 equities € 241,978.15 € 456 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 2,751

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €13,913.89

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

Président

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

