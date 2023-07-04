New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pneumatic Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457473/?utm_source=GNW

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2022 to $3.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pneumatic compression therapy market is expected to grow to $4.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.



The pneumatic compression therapy market includes revenues earned by entities by providing pain experimental/investigational (E/I) services, pain management, The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pneumatic compression therapy refers to the treatment that involves devices comprised of an inflated arm or leg garment that is filled with compressed air by an electrical pneumatic pump. The therapy employs regulated pressure to promote blood flow in the legs and to the heart.



North America was the largest region in the pneumatic comression therapy market in 2022. The regions covered in the pneumatic compression therapy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products involved in pneumatic compression therapy are pneumatic compression sleeves, segmented pneumatic compression pumps, programmable pneumatic compression pumps, non-programmable pneumatic compression pumps, and non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps.Inflatable sleeves are worn on the lower legs while in the hospital recovering from an illness or surgery.



The techniques include static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy are used for various applications such as varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, and others. It is used by hospitals and clinics, nursing care centers, home care settings and others.



The increasing number of orthopedic patients is expected to boost the growth of the pneumatic compression therapy market going forward.Orthopedics is a medical specialty that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing skeletal abnormalities, which include issues with the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and skin.



Pneumatic compression therapy helps orthopedic patients by preventing blood clots in the deep veins. For instance, in May 2022, according to a statistic published by Amgen, a US-based biotechnology company, states that every year, osteoporosis causes roughly 1.5 million fractures in the United States, resulting in $19 billion in associated costs. Furthermore, the annual number of fractures caused by osteoporosis is expected to rise by 68% from 2018 to 2040, from 1.9 million to 3.2 million. Therefore, the rising number of orthopedic patients is driving the growth of the pneumatic compression therapy market.



Product innovation is a key trend in gaining popularity in the pneumatic compression therapy market.Major companies operating in the pneumatic compression therapy market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, AIROS Medical, Inc., a US-based medical equipment player, launched AIROS 6 Sequential Compression Therapy device and Arm Plus garments to treat breast cancer and lymphedema patients. Patients suffering from lymphedema and other venous disorders can benefit from an efficient, simple-to-use, and effective at-home treatment with the AIROS 6 sequential compression device. It includes six chambers that inflate and deflate to aid in transferring lymph fluid and reduce edoema.



In April 2021, DJO Global, Inc., a US-based medical device company that produces various orthopedic products for rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy, acquired MedShape, Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens DJO Global Inc to grow its foot and ankle business and diversify its superior shape memory technologies offering. MedShape, Inc. is a US-based company that develops and markets soft tissue fixation and fracture management devices.



The countries covered in the pneumatic compression therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



