Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow from $10.47 billion in 2022 to $11.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow to $16.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The dental implants and prosthetics market consists of sales of endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, implant overdentures.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental implants and prostheses are alloplastic structures that are placed into the oral tissues beneath the mucosa, periosteum, and within or through the bone to provide support and retention for a fixed or removable dental prosthesis. It is specially designed to replace lost teeth.



North America was the largest region in the dental implants and prosthetics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental implants and prosthetics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products involved in dental implants and prosthetics are dental bridges, dental implants, dental crown, abutments, dentures, inlays, onlays and others.Dental bridges are medical devices that are held in place by the abutment teeth on either side of the gap by joining an artificial tooth definitively to adjacent teeth or dental implants.



These are designed as tapered dental implants and parallel-walled dental implants by using titanium, zirconium, metal, ceramic and others. It has a price range of premium implants, value implants, and discounted implants, that are used in dental hospital and clinics, dental laboratories and others.



The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to boost the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market going forward.Dental diseases refer to a range of conditions that affect the mouth, particularly the teeth and gums.



Dental implants and prosthetics help individuals suffering from dental diseases by restoring their intraoral defects, including missing parts of teeth, missing teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.For instance, in November 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency, estimated that about 2 billion people are suffering from dental caries of permanent teeth, and around 514 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth globally.



Additionally, in March 2021, according to ADA Health Policy Institute, an American Dental Association, 71% of dentists surveyed found an increase in the prevalence of teeth clenching and grinding. 63% reported a rise in chipped teeth and cracked teeth; and 62% reported an increase in temporomandibular joint dysfunction symptoms, which include headaches and jaw pain. Therefore, the rising incidence of dental diseases is driving the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining popularity in the dental implants and prosthetics market.Major companies operating in the dental implants and prosthetics market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, SprintRay Inc., a US-based 3D printer manufacturer that designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions and focuses on digital dentistry, launched a new generation of hybrid ceramic resin called OnX Tough, developed for 3D printing dental prostheses. This innovative resin, which makes use of SprintRay’s own NanoFusion technology, offers unmatched durability and realistic translucency for high-quality, same-day smiles. NanoFusion technology, a novel dental chemistry strategy. Dental prostheses made using NanoFusion materials have best-in-class fracture toughness, which is 5X more than that of first-generation technology. NanoFusion materials have a unique composition that generate dense polymer chains. Furthermore, the composition provides the appropriate balance of opacity and translucency to mimic real dentition.



In September 2021, Keystone Dental, Inc., a US-based dental implant company, acquired Osteon Medical for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition gives Keystone a beneficial sales opportunity to expand in the $5 billion dental implant market. It also bolsters Keystone’s platform with user-friendly, cutting-edge, and distinctive digital solutions that improve accuracy and treatment efficacy. Osteon Medical is an Australia-based manufacturer of advanced, industry-led dental implant prosthetics.



The countries covered in the dental implants and prosthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



