Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Global Market Report 2023

The global yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is expected to grow from $4.98 billion in 2022 to $5.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity pricesand supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is expected to reach $7.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The yeast prebiotics for the amimal feed market consists of sales of Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, Pediococcus, Enterococcus, Bifidobacteriumand Propionibacterium.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The yeast probiotics for the animal feed refer to a live microbial feed additive that enhances the intestinal balance of the host animal. Probiotics are employed in animal feeding and are regarded as growth and health stimulators.



North America was the largest region in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of yeast probiotic ingredients for animals are live, spentand yeast derivatives.Live probiotics confer a health benefit to the administered animal when ingested.



Their use has been an effective alternative to antimicrobial growth promoters in the livestock industry. They are derived from various genera including Saccharomyces spp, Kluyveromyces sppand others for the livestock of ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, petsand equine.



Growing demand for eggs and poultry meat is expected to propel the growth of yeast probiotics for animal feed market going forward.Poultry meat refers to the edible portion of any domesticated avian species, such as chicken, turkey, duck, geese, Japanese quailand guinea fowl.



Probiotics are used as an additive in poultry feed, which helps the poultry farm animals disease-free and boosts their immunity to produce more eggs and meat. For instance, according to the organization for economic co-operation and development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization with the goal of stimulating economic progress and world trade, the consumption of pork meat increased from 106.279 million tons in 2020 to 108.775 million tons in 2021 and consumption of beef meat increased from 70.882 million tons in 2020 to 71.451 million tons in 2021. Thus, increased demand for eggs and poultry meat is driving the growth of yeast probiotics for animal feed market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market.Major companies operating in the swine feed probiotic yeast market are focusing on improving feed use efficiency on the probiotic yeast they are offering for swine feed.



For instance, in January 2023, Phileo by Lesaffre, a France-based provider of animal welfare and performance solutions based on live yeasts, bacteriaand yeast products launched Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ probiotic yeast for swine feed and poultry feed. The unique Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ microspherule shape was developed to provide inherent resistance to combined temperature, frictionand moisture in pelleting feed without the requirement for foreign material coating.



In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the research, developmentand production of industrial enzymes, microorganismsand biopharmaceutical ingredients, acquired Microbiome Labs for $125 million.Through this acquisition, Novozymes will be able to expand its product portfolio and position itself as a leader in the North American probiotics market.



Microbiome Labs is a US-based company that focuses on providing probiotic bacteriotherapy.



The countries covered in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides yeast probiotic ingredients for animal market statistics, including yeast probiotic ingredients for animal industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market share, detailed yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market segments, market trendsand opportunitiesand any further data you may need to thrive in the yeast probiotic ingredient for the animal industry.

