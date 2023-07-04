New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457459/?utm_source=GNW

, Novus International Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Ohly, Calpis Co. Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc. and Evonik Industries AG.



The global swine feed probiotic yeast market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2022 to $1.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity pricesand supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The swine feed probiotic yeast market is expected to reach $1.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The swine feed probiotic yeast market consists of sales of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces and Pichia pastoris.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Swine feed probiotic yeast refers to living microorganisms that improve the swine’s health by altering the gut microbiota which is used as feed additives for pigs. Swine feed probiotic yeast is used in pig feed to enhance pig performance and feed effectiveness while lowering the environmental impact of pig farming.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the swine feed probiotic yeast market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products of swine feed probiotic yeast are live, spentand yeast derivatives.Live yeast refers to a type of dry yeast where the yeasts are not killed but instead become inactive by dehydrating and come back to life when combined with a warm liquid.



The genus includes Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp.and others are available in a dry, instantand fresh forms.



Growth in livestock consumption is expected to propel the growth of the swine feed probiotic yeast market going forward.Livestock refers to farm animals with the exception of poultry such as cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, donkeys, mulesand other animals.



Swine feed probiotic yeast is used to improve pig gut intestinal health by lowering pathogen loads and boosting their immune systems which lower the need to use antibiotics in swine feed which mitigates antimicrobial resistance and makes consumption of pork meat safer for the public. For instance, according to the organization for economic co-operation and development (OECD) a France-based intergovernmental organization with the goal of stimulating economic progress and world trade, the consumption of pork meat increased from 106.279 million tons in 2020 to 108.775 million tons in 2021 and consumption of beef meat increased from 70.882 million tons in 2020 to 71.451 million tons in 2021. Therefore, the growth in livestock consumption is driving the swine feed probiotic yeast market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the swine feed probiotic yeast market.Major companies operating in the swine feed probiotic yeast market are focusing on improving feed use efficiency on the probiotic yeast they are offering for swine feed.



For instance, in January 2023, Phileo by Lesaffre, a France-based provider of animal welfare and performance solutions based on live yeasts, bacteriaand yeast products launched Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ probiotic yeast for swine feed and poultry feed. The unique Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ microspherule shape was developed to provide inherent resistance to combined temperature, frictionand moisture in pelleting feed without the requirement for foreign material coating.



In May 2020, CanBiocin Inc., a Canada-based livestock probiotic company acquired Pure Cultures Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands CanBiocin’s operations in the US animal feed probiotic yeast market. Pure Cultures Inc. is a US-based provider of species-specific probiotics to pet food and livestock feed manufacturers.



The countries covered in the swine feed probiotic yeast market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The swine feed probiotic yeast market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides swine feed probiotic yeast market statistics, including swine feed probiotic yeast industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a swine feed probiotic yeast market share, detailed swine feed probiotic yeast market segments, market trends and opportunitiesand any further data you may need to thrive in the swine feed probiotic yeast industry.

