IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,272 108.60 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,123 108.28 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 553 108.41 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 6,252 108.38 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,284 104.29 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,443 104.41 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 718 104.59 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,755 104.40 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,218 105.63 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,939 105.56 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 354 105.17 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 4,432 105.41 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 223 110.01 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 50 110.00 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,727 110.38 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 79 111.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 34 111.20 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,787 110.83 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 31,243 106.66





Attachment