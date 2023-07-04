IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

  Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2023FR00102591501,272108.60AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2023FR00102591501,123108.28CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2023FR0010259150553108.41TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2023FR00102591506,252108.38XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/06/2023FR00102591501,284104.29AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/06/2023FR00102591501,443104.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/06/2023FR0010259150718104.59TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/06/2023FR00102591505,755104.40XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2023FR00102591501,218105.63AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2023FR00102591502,939105.56CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2023FR0010259150354105.17TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2023FR00102591504,432105.41XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/06/2023FR0010259150223110.01AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/06/2023FR001025915050110.00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/06/2023FR00102591501,727110.38XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/06/2023FR001025915079111.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/06/2023FR001025915034111.20CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/06/2023FR00102591501,787110.83XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL31,243106.66 


