IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,272
|108.60
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,123
|108.28
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|553
|108.41
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|6,252
|108.38
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,284
|104.29
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,443
|104.41
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|718
|104.59
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,755
|104.40
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,218
|105.63
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,939
|105.56
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|354
|105.17
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,432
|105.41
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|223
|110.01
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|50
|110.00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,727
|110.38
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|79
|111.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|34
|111.20
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,787
|110.83
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|31,243
|106.66
Attachment