House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2023

The global house dust mite allergy market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2022 to $1.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity pricesand supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The house dust mite allergy market is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



The house dust mite allergy market consists of sales of prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributorsand retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



House dust mite allergy refers to an allergic reaction to small insects that frequently reside in household dust. This includes the treatment provided for allergic reactions such as sneezing and allergy-related conditions.



North America was the largest region in the house dust mite allergy market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types for house dust mite allergy are tablets, nasal dropsand injectable.Tablets are a compacted, solid-dose form that can include medications with or without excipients.



The various treatments include medication, immunotherapy, nasal irrigationand others.The various diagnosis includes skin prick test (SPT), specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) blood testand others with various dosage forms such as solidand liquid.



These are used by various end-users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinicsand others.



The prevalence of asthma diseases is expected to propel the growth of the house dust mite allergy market going forward.Asthma refers to a disease that causes one’s airways to constrict, swelland occasionally create more mucus that affects the lungs creating breathing issues.



The patients suffering from asthma could easily effect by the surrounding dust which makes them more allergic and would increase their disease condition and need of several anti-allergic drugs, as a result, the increasing prevalence of asthma diseases increases the demand for house dust mite allergy treatments.For instance, in October 2021, according to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine, an England-based public university, the prevalence of asthma increased by about more than 2% in Africaand 1 % every 10 years in Europe.



Further, in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the US asthma prevalence rate was 7.8 percent with 5.8 percent of children below 18 years. Additionally, the number of emergency department visits with asthma in the US was 1.2 million in 2020. Therefore, the prevalence of asthma diseases is driving the house dust mite allergy market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the house dust mite allergy market.Major companies operating in the house dust mite allergy market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Alcon, a Switzerland-based medical company specializing in eye care products and anti-allergic drugs, launched Pataday, a doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch reliever. It is uniquely formulated with olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.2%and olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1% which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a US-based department of health as the first and only allergy itch drop for the eye, providing over-the-counter eye allergy itch relief that lasts for the entire 24 hours.



In February 2020, Dermapharm Holding SE, a German-based leading manufacturer of patent-free pharmaceuticals, acquired Allergopharma GmbH & Co.KG for an undisclosed amount.



With this acquisition, combined resources with Allergopharma are expected to expand and strengthen Dermapharm’s international presence and portfolio for specific immunotherapy for allergies.Allergopharma GmbH & Co.



KG is a Germany-based company specializing in therapeutics for the desensitization of allergies.



The countries covered in the house dust mite allergy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The house dust mite allergy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides house dust mite allergy market statistics, including house dust mite allergy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a house dust mite allergy market share, detailed house dust mite allergy market segments, market trendsand opportunitiesand any further data you may need to thrive in the house dust mite allergy industry. This house dust mite allergy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

