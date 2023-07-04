New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457434/?utm_source=GNW

The global ruminant feed antibiotics market is expected to grow from $4.63 billion in 2022 to $5.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity pricesand supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ruminant feed antibiotics market is expected to reach $6.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.79%.



The ruminant feed antibiotics market consists of sales of Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulphonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporinand Quinolones.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ruminant feed antibiotics refer to a kind of feed that contains a variety of additives and raw elements.These are used to treat clinical illness, prevent and manage common disease occurrencesand improve animal growth.



These are classified into three types of uses in animals: therapeutic, prophylacticand subtherapeutic.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ruminant feed antibiotics market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of ruminant feed antibiotics are tetracycline, penicillin, sulphonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, cephalosporinsand others.Tetracycline refers to medication used to treat bacterial illnesses such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract diseases.



Tetracyclines are typically bacteriostaticand their effective use requires a responsive host defense mechanism.Various types of animals include dairy cattle, beef cattleand others.



Major end-users are dairy farms, veterinary hospitalsand others.



Rising demand for dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the ruminant feed antibiotics market going forward.Dairy products are milk and any of the foods made from milk, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurtand condensed and dried milk.



Antibiotics in ruminant feed can improve animal performance, as antibiotics allow farmers to produce more milk with less feed input.Ruminant feed antibiotics are used to promote milk production in dairy cows.



Some antibiotics cause the rumen bacteria colony (one of four stomachs in ruminant cattle) to produce more of the compounds required by cattle for growth. For instance, in February 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a US-based federal executive department for farming, forestry, rural economic developmentand food, milk fat consumption in the United States continued to rise in 2021, with domestic consumption on a milk-fat basis increasing each month compared to the same month in 2020, a total increase of 4.0 billion pounds. Additionally, domestic cheese consumption increased in 2021, reaching 13.0 billion pounds, a 2.7% gain over 2020. Domestic consumption of milk fat and skim milk solids also increased in 2022, by 0.8 billion pounds and 0.9 billion pounds, respectively. Therefore, the rising demand for dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the ruminant feed antibiotics market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the ruminant feed antibiotics market.Major companies operating in the ruminant feed antibiotics market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, a Thailand-based agro-industrial and food business, developed a unique feed formulation that comprises microorganisms and enhances farm animals’ digestive systems through animal food that is suitable for all ages and species of animals.Animals are kept strong and healthy thanks to this probiotic technique without the use of antibiotics or growth hormones.



Additionally, the substance boosts immunity and shields animals from illness.



In August 2020, Merck Animal Health (a part of Merck & Co. Inc.), a US-based global healthcare corporation, acquired the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril) from Elanco Animal Health Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of VECOXAN took place for Ruminant Portfolio. It would complement Merck’s existing portfolio of veterinary medicines, which includes parasiticides, vaccinationsand servicesand is anticipated to provide a broad range of complementary treatments for its clients. Elanco Animal Health Inc. is a US-based pharmaceutical company that produces medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock.



The countries covered in the ruminant feed antibiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ruminant feed antibiotics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ruminant feed antibiotics market statistics, including ruminant feed antibiotics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ruminant feed antibiotics market share, detailed ruminant feed antibiotics market segments, market trends and opportunitiesand any further data you may need to thrive in the ruminant feed antibiotics industry. This ruminant feed antibiotics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

