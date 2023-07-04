New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Characterization And Identification Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457422/?utm_source=GNW

, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Promega Corporation, Sartorius AG, Analytik Jena, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., and Creative Proteomics.



The global protein characterization and identification market is expected to grow from $14.67 billion in 2022 to $16.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The protein characterization and identification market is expected to grow to $28.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The protein characterization and identification market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as quantitative proteomics, PTM (post-translational modifications) analysis, intact protein analysis, peptide mapping, therapeutics characterization, and biomarker discovery.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The protein characterization and identification market also include sales of immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, mass spectrometry instruments, chromatography instruments, electrophoresis instruments, label-free detection instruments, and spectroscopy instruments.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Protein characterization and identification is a part of recombinant protein expression for identifying and characterizing final protein products. It includes analytical methods and techniques for manufacturing and developing high-quality protein products.



North America was the largest region in the protein characterization and identification market in 2022. The regions covered in the protein characterization and identification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main protein characterization and identification types include consumables, instruments and services.The protein characterization and identification consumables are used to identify and measure protein substances or to detect the presence or concentration of a protein in a solution using antibody-antigen reactions.



The different applications include drug discovery and development and clinical diagnosis, used by end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutions, contract research organizations and others.



The increasing drug development activities are driving the protein characterization and identification market.The process of introducing a novel therapeutic molecule into clinical use is known as drug development.



It is necessary to determine exact protein quantities when developing a biopharmaceutical drug and other research projects, that is possible through protein characterization and identification.The protein content must be measured with the highest accuracy and precision because it is fundamental for determining the drug product’s dose and quantifying most other critical quality attributes.



For instance, according to a 2021 report published by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, a US-based organization specializing in advancing human health, 66 new active substances (NAS) were launched for the first time globally in 2020. 40% of NASs were developed and introduced by emerging biopharma businesses in 2020. Therefore, the increasing drug development activities propel the protein characterization and identification market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the protein characterization and identification market.Major players in the market are developing innovative solutions to sustain in the market.



For example, in January 2023, SCIEX, a US-based life science analytical technologies company, launched the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit and a software upgrade for the Biologics Explorer program. Biologics Explorer software 3.0 produces high sequence coverage and gives users a better understanding of the protein’s crucial alteration sites. The Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit provides reliable, consistent results while allowing for fast glycan heterogeneity characterization and identification. Both innovations are essential approaches for the quick and accurate characterization of biotherapeutics.



In June 2021, Danaher Corporation, a US-based science and technology innovation company, acquired Aldevron for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Danaher serves its customers better and supports its effort to bring more life-saving treatments and vaccines to market more quickly.



Aldevron is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in high-quality plasmid DNA, proteins, and enzymes.



The countries covered in the protein characterization and identification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The protein characterization and identification market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides protein characterization and identification market statistics, including protein characterization and identification industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a protein characterization and identification market share, detailed protein characterization and identification market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the protein characterization and identification industry. This protein characterization and identification market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457422/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________