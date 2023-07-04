New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457421/?utm_source=GNW

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is expected to grow from $2.23 billion in 2022 to $2.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is expected to grow to $3.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market consists of sales of primary antibodies, slide staining system, tissue microarrays, tissue processing systems, slide scanners secondary antibodies, histological stains, blocking sera and reagents, chromogenic substrates, fixation reagents and stabilizers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the technique in diagnosis that uses antibody-antigen interaction to locate particular proteins and antigens in the tissue section. This interaction is visualized using chromogenic detection using enzyme-substrate or fluorescent detection using fluorescent dye.



North America was the largest region in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main immunohistochemistry (IHC) products include antibodies, equipment, reagents and kits.Antibodies refer to protective proteins produced by the immune system to destroy and eliminate antigens harmful to the immune system.



The antibodies are used in detecting the specific location of proteins or antigens in diagnosis. The different applications of include diagnostics, drug testing and others, which are used by end-users including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes and others.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to clinical conditions that last for three months or more extended periods and usually can be controlled but not cured.



Immunohistochemistry helps in diagnosing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and others due to its various advantages, such as its specificity, sensitivity (used to detect specific antigens), rapid results, and others. For instance, in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, around 37.3 million people have diabetes which equals 11.3% of the United States population. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market.



Technological advancement is the key trend in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market.Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a US-based company operating in end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis, introduced its new multiplex detection kits based on Opal multiplex technology known as Akoya’s Opal Multiplex Detection Kits.The opal multiplex technique is a methodology for detecting multiple biomarkers in one section of tissue that encompasses iterative single staining and heating-mediated removal of the primary stain.



Akoya’s Opal Multiplex Detection Kits provide phenotypic scoring using signal amplification, low sample and reagent consumption, can measure 3 to 8 IHC targets and nuclear stains, and other advanced features.



In October 2021, StageBio, a US-based company operating in immunohistochemistry (IHC), acquired TPL Path Labs for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, StageBio aims to strengthen its product portfolio in immunohistochemistry (IHC), clinical histopathology, and molecular pathology to gain a market advantage.



TPL Path Labs GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in immunohistochemistry (IHC).



The countries covered in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The immunohistochemistry (IHC) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides immunohistochemistry (IHC) market statistics, including immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a immunohistochemistry (IHC) market share, detailed immunohistochemistry (IHC) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry. This immunohistochemistry (IHC) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

