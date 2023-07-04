Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

English French

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

10,492 shares





- € 108,236.47

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 503

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 365

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,862 shares for € 422,824.83

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,556 shares for € 491,634.47

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:





14,186 shares





- € 39,036.02

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 588

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,215 shares for € 494,981.52

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,900 shares for € 431,348.79

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:





0 shares





- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

in EUR Total 503 22,862 422,824.83 365 26,556 491,634.47 02/01/2023 - - - 3 120 1,800.00 03/01/2023 1 1 15.00 10 1,193 18,479.57 04/01/2023 - - - 7 639 10,134.54 05/01/2023 - - - 10 517 8,421.93 06/01/2023 - - - 7 1,007 16,514.80 09/01/2023 - - - 7 579 9,721.41 10/01/2023 - - - 3 76 1,276.80 11/01/2023 - - - 6 224 3,783.36 12/01/2023 3 120 2,016.00 - - - 13/01/2023 3 63 1,058.40 3 200 3,400.00 16/01/2023 - - - 9 900 15,759.00 17/01/2023 7 600 10,602.00 - - - 18/01/2023 1 1 17.78 3 201 3,678.30 19/01/2023 2 200 3,740.00 5 400 7,580.00 20/01/2023 - - - 3 200 3,750.00 23/01/2023 1 400 7,440.00 - - - 25/01/2023 3 233 4,298.85 - - - 26/01/2023 4 101 1,878.60 1 1 18.76 27/01/2023 1 1 18.80 3 201 3,839.10 30/01/2023 14 405 7,520.85 - - - 31/01/2023 38 501 9,063.09 1 1 18.20 01/02/2023 1 12 214.80 2 240 4,392.00 02/02/2023 - - - 2 270 5,124.60 03/02/2023 8 400 7,300.00 1 6 112.20 06/02/2023 11 538 9,689.38 - - - 07/02/2023 12 1,000 17,740.00 2 194 3,501.70 08/02/2023 8 351 6,216.21 1 1 17.96 09/02/2023 5 506 8,784.16 1 2 35.80 10/02/2023 1 1 17.28 5 201 3,507.45 13/02/2023 3 25 435.00 - - - 14/02/2023 1 1 17.42 2 101 1,777.60 15/02/2023 9 348 6,009.96 3 101 1,777.60 16/02/2023 3 201 3,477.30 3 201 3,517.50 17/02/2023 2 5 86.50 - - - 20/02/2023 4 142 2,452.34 - - - 21/02/2023 6 454 7,790.64 2 101 1,757.40 22/02/2023 10 202 3,484.50 6 600 10,410.00 23/02/2023 7 503 8,676.75 7 320 5,548.80 24/02/2023 6 101 1,739.22 1 80 1,392.00 27/02/2023 13 695 11,835.85 - - - 28/02/2023 1 1 16.82 2 201 3,417.00 02/03/2023 5 371 6,199.41 2 30 507.00 03/03/2023 2 150 2,475.00 1 1 16.90 06/03/2023 1 150 2,505.00 2 220 3,733.40 07/03/2023 - - - 3 200 3,420.00 08/03/2023 3 120 2,028.00 1 43 739.60 10/03/2023 3 241 4,060.85 2 101 1,727.10 13/03/2023 13 600 10,062.00 - - - 14/03/2023 13 471 7,766.79 - - - 15/03/2023 6 399 6,503.70 1 1 16.50 16/03/2023 - - - 3 300 4,935.00





in EUR Total 503 22,862 422,824.83 365 26,556 491,634.47 17/03/2023 1 1 16.44 3 351 5,840.64 20/03/2023 4 240 3,948.00 - - - 21/03/2023 - - - 15 400 6,580.00 22/03/2023 1 1 16.80 9 551 9,317.41 23/03/2023 8 300 5,061.00 1 5 86.00 24/03/2023 2 140 2,385.60 21 1,772 32,002.32 27/03/2023 2 114 2,211.60 8 570 11,194.80 28/03/2023 4 120 2,304.00 1 150 2,967.00 29/03/2023 8 521 10,081.35 - - - 30/03/2023 7 539 10,160.15 - - - 31/03/2023 2 120 2,268.00 1 1 19.20 03/04/2023 4 256 4,846.08 - - - 04/04/2023 8 240 4,500.00 - - - 05/04/2023 1 1 18.90 2 201 3,798.90 06/04/2023 - - - 6 671 12,762.42 11/04/2023 3 500 9,370.00 - - - 12/04/2023 7 241 4,566.95 1 1 19.00 13/04/2023 7 220 4,169.00 2 200 3,820.00 14/04/2023 7 240 4,536.00 1 78 1,497.60 18/04/2023 5 150 2,805.00 2 200 3,780.00 19/04/2023 4 101 1,888.70 1 1 18.72 20/04/2023 - - - 2 200 3,780.00 21/04/2023 6 170 3,199.40 - - - 24/04/2023 1 1 18.86 4 351 6,690.06 25/04/2023 4 240 4,524.00 6 142 2,683.80 26/04/2023 - - - 3 158 2,986.20 27/04/2023 2 240 4,504.80 9 660 12,513.60 28/04/2023 2 150 3,000.00 11 1,360 27,336.00 02/05/2023 7 750 14,550.00 3 314 6,333.38 04/05/2023 9 157 3,014.40 - - - 05/05/2023 3 155 2,976.00 3 201 3,919.50 08/05/2023 7 102 1,978.80 1 150 2,940.00 09/05/2023 7 138 2,653.74 - - - 10/05/2023 7 120 2,328.00 - - - 11/05/2023 4 101 1,949.30 4 201 3,899.40 12/05/2023 9 300 5,736.00 - - - 15/05/2023 9 322 6,098.68 - - - 16/05/2023 2 121 2,299.00 5 201 3,859.20 17/05/2023 3 59 1,129.26 2 37 714.10 18/05/2023 5 230 4,404.50 3 151 2,914.30 19/05/2023 5 150 2,880.00 1 13 250.90 22/05/2023 6 101 1,949.30 4 400 7,780.00 23/05/2023 8 153 2,933.01 6 69 1,331.70 24/05/2023 9 219 4,196.04 1 1 19.20 25/05/2023 6 171 3,278.07 2 201 3,859.20 26/05/2023 7 151 2,873.53 1 1 19.18 29/05/2023 - - - 4 202 3,898.60 30/05/2023 - - - 2 110 2,123.00 31/05/2023 1 120 2,304.00 6 941 18,509.47 01/06/2023 3 270 5,302.80 3 65 1,316.25 02/06/2023 6 402 8,011.86 4 400 8,080.00





in EUR Total 503 22,862 422,824.83 365 26,556 491,634.47 05/06/2023 1 120 2,400.00 - - - 06/06/2023 3 241 4,807.95 1 1 20.10 07/06/2023 1 1 20.00 4 101 2,020.00 08/06/2023 - - - 2 100 2,000.00 09/06/2023 3 55 1,094.50 - - - 12/06/2023 3 520 10,150.40 - - - 13/06/2023 4 121 2,369.18 1 1 19.64 14/06/2023 - - - 1 300 5,880.00 15/06/2023 1 120 2,352.00 2 400 7,900.00 16/06/2023 3 183 3,599.61 4 283 5,614.72 19/06/2023 - - - 5 448 8,973.44 20/06/2023 1 1 19.82 7 921 18,548.94 21/06/2023 4 101 2,060.40 4 120 2,472.00 22/06/2023 4 86 1,737.20 8 965 19,917.60 23/06/2023 1 1 21.40 13 753 16,151.85 26/06/2023 - - - 5 407 8,852.25 28/06/2023 - - - 7 100 2,220.00 29/06/2023 9 555 12,043.50 1 1 22.00 30/06/2023 7 1,005 21,647.7 0 - - -

Attachment