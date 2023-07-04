New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quadrivalent Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457389/?utm_source=GNW

The global quadrivalent market is expected to grow from $7.30 billion in 2022 to $7.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The quadrivalent market is expected to grow to $10.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The quadrivalent market consists of sales of afluria quadrivalent, fluarix quadrivalent, flublok quadrivalent, fluzone quadrivalent (influenza virus vaccine), flulaval quadrivalent, flucelvax quadrivalent, menactra and menveo.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Quadrivalent is a vaccination that stimulates the immune system to respond to distinct antigens, such as four different viruses or bacteria. A quadrivalent vaccination is intended to protect against four distinct flu viruses, two of which are type A and type B.



North America was the largest region in the quadrivalent market in 2022. The regions covered in the quadrivalent market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of quadrivalent are intradermal shots, intramuscular injections, and nasal sprays.An intradermal shot refers to the vaccine that is injected between the epidermis and hypodermis, often known as the top and bottom layers of the skin, according to the Center For Disease Control (CDC).



It is prepared by various technologies including conjugated, live, inactivated, recombinant, toxoid, and others for immunization against cancer, hepatitis, pneumococcal disease, COVID-19, influenza, human papillomavirus, meningococcal disease, polio, rotavirus, and other diseases of pediatric and adult age groups. They are distributed through hospital and pharmacy, government suppliers, and other channels.



The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the quadrivalent market moving forward.A chronic disease is a long-term sickness caused by genetics and lifestyle, whereas an infectious disease is any ailment caused by an infectious agent such as a virus, bacteria, fungus, or protozoan.



Quadrivalent vaccines have a significant impact in preventing morbidity and mortality from serious infections, as well as diseases other than the specific infections they are designed to target.Quadrivalent vaccines are being used to prevent chronic (non-communicable) diseases when infectious agents are involved in carcinogenesis.



For instance, in September 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency responsible for international public health, every year, 17 million people die from a chronic or noncommunicable disease (NCD) before the age of 70.Furthermore, in 2021, there were estimated 247 million cases of malaria (an infectious disease) globally, with an estimated 619,000 fatalities.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is driving the growth of the quadrivalent market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the quadrivalent market.Major companies operating in the quadrivalent market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched FluMist quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccination Live, Intranasal), a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nasal-spray flu vaccine for persons aged 2 to 49, that can be administered through a needle-free nasal spray. It is a live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), available in trivalent or quadrivalent formulations, and is covered by most health insurance plans as well as the vaccines for children program.



In June 2020, Merck & Co. Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company completed the acquisition of Themis Bioscience Gmbh for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition focuses on accelerating the development of a measles vector-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. Themis Bioscience GmbH is an Austria-based start-up biotechnology company that develops vaccines to prevent infectious diseases.



The countries covered in the quadrivalent market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



