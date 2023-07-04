New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gowns, Masks And Gloves Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457386/?utm_source=GNW

The global gowns, masks and gloves market is expected to grow from $13.19 billion in 2022 to $15.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gowns, masks and gloves market is expected to grow to $20.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The gowns, masks, and gloves market consists of sales of surgical gowns, isolation gowns, cover all gowns, fabric or cotton gloves, leather gloves, and impact-resistant and vibration-resistant gloves.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gowns, masks, and gloves refer to any equipment or clothing worn by an individual to protect themselves from potential health and safety hazards in the workplace. The products are designed to protect against physical, chemical, biological, and other types of hazards that may cause injury or illness.



North America was the largest region in the gowns, masks, and gloves market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gowns, masks, and gloves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of gowns, masks and gloves are head protection, eye protection, face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, hand protection, and others.Head protection refers to the use of equipment or gear worn on the head to protect against impact, and potential head injuries.



These are distributed through retail and online channels for construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, mining, and other end users.



The rising number of workplace fatalities is expected to propel the growth of the gowns, masks, and gloves market going forward.Workplace fatality refers to a death caused by an incident that occurs within the work environment.



Gowns, masks, and gloves protect workers from hazards that can cause injury or death and create a barrier between germs and hands, and prevent the spread of germs. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government agency, in 2021, there were 5,190 fatal work injuries happened in the US, an increase of 8.9% from 4,764 in 2020. Therefore, the rising number of workplace fatalities is propelling the growth of the gowns, masks, and gloves market.



Product innovation has emerged as the major trend gaining popularity in the gowns, masks, and gloves market.Major companies operating in the gowns, masks, and gloves market are introducing new innovative personal protective products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Mechanix Wear Inc, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance work gloves partnered with Climb8 to launch the first work glove in the United States featuring an intelligent heating system.The newly launched product adapts to the wearer’s optimal comfort levels as well as automatically regulates and activates itself.



Through the clim8 app, users can control their heating comfort, creating a unique thermal profile that automates the gloves to their ideal body temperature. Clim8, a France-based company specializing in intelligent thermal technologies for wearables.



In August 2021, Mechanix Wear Inc, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance work gloves and protective equipment acquired Chicago Protective Apparel Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the company aims to accelerate growth and extend its product portfolio beyond the core line of work gloves with an addition of modern design and material innovation to gloves for working hands.



Chicago Protective Apparel Inc is a US-based manufacturer of protective equipment operating in the gowns, masks, and gloves market.



The countries covered in the gowns, masks, and gloves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gowns, masks and gloves market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gowns, masks and gloves market statistics, including gowns, masks and gloves industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gowns, masks and gloves market share, detailed gowns, masks and gloves market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gowns, masks and gloves industry. This gowns, masks and gloves market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

