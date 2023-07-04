New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nicotine Addiction Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457370/?utm_source=GNW

, British American Tobacco PLC., Imperial Brands PLC., GSK PLC., Perrigo Company PLC., NJOY, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Cambrex Corporation.



The global nicotine addiction treatment market is expected to grow from $8.29 billion in 2022 to $9.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The nicotine addiction treatment market is expected to grow to $12.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The nicotine addiction treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing counselling, support groups, behavioral therapy and medication.Establishments such as hospitals, health care clinics and health care providers that provide nicotine replacement medications and residential treatment programs are included in this market.



The nicotine addiction treatment market also includes sales of gums, and drugs that are used in providing nicotine addiction treatment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nicotine addiction treatment, also known as nicotine dependence treatment, is a process that assists people in quitting smoking while also provides relief from nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms.



North America was the largest region in the nicotine addiction treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the nicotine addiction treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of nicotine addiction treatment are pharmacological, therapies, and other types.Pharmacology is the discipline of medicine that studies the effects of drugs, their characteristics and uses, and their effect on the systems and functions of living things.



They are sold through various distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies, and are used by several end-users, such as generation Z, millennials, generation X, and the silent generation.



The rising prevalence of tobacco addiction among teenagers is expected to propel the growth of the nicotine addiction treatment market going forward.Tobacco addiction, also known as nicotine dependency, is the desire to use tobacco in the form of cigarettes, which contain the highly addictive chemical known as nicotine.



Teenagers start smoking at an early age due to its anxiety-relieving and mood-elevating properties and depression.The rising tobacco addiction creates a significant demand for nicotine addiction treatment.



For instance, in November 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government public health agency, almost 90% of people who smoke cigarettes daily had tried their first cigarette by the age of 18.The addition of flavors to tobacco products can increase their attraction to young people.



Because of flavored tobacco products, 80.2% of high school students and 74.6% of middle school students reported using tobacco products in the previous 30 days in 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of tobacco addiction among teenagers is driving the growth of the nicotine addiction treatment market.



Innovative solutions have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nicotine addiction treatment market.Major companies in the nicotine addiction treatment market are focused on launching innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, launched the ’Quit Tobacco App’ to help people quit smoking.It is the first app to specifically target all tobacco products and assists users in quitting by helping them identify triggers, set goals, control cravings, and maintain focus.



Innovative methods, like this app, are desperately needed to help people stop using tobacco, which they may be aware is hazardous yet find difficult to stop for a variety of reasons.



In June 2021, Philip Morris International Inc., a US-based tobacco company, acquired Fertin Pharma for $820 million. Through this acquisition, Philip Morris aims to expand into smoke-free products such as nicotine using Fertin technologies in scientifically validated botanicals and additional self-care wellness products. Fertin Pharma is a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company specializing in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, such as medical chewing gum used in nicotine addiction treatment.



The countries covered in the nicotine addiction treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nicotine addiction treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nicotine addiction treatment market statistics, including nicotine addiction treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nicotine addiction treatment market share, detailed nicotine addiction treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nicotine addiction treatment industry. This nicotine addiction treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

