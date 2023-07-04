New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrolase Enzymes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457356/?utm_source=GNW

, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Codexis Inc., Merck KGaA, BESTZYME BIO-ENGINEERING CO LTD and Bioseutica.



The global hydrolase enzymes market is expected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2022 to $6.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrolase enzymes market is expected to reach $7.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.65%.



The hydrolase enzymes market consists of sales of lipases, proteases, epoxide, hydrolases, and nitrile hydrolases.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hydrolase enzymes are a type of enzyme that functions as a biochemical catalyst by breaking a chemical bond with water, causing a larger molecule to be divided into smaller molecules. It is commonly used as a biochemical for substrate breakdown, degradation of toxins, and synthesis of biopolymers.



North America was the largest region in the hydrolase enzymes market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hydrolase enzymes are esterase, glycosylases, peptidases, and others.Esterase is an enzyme that accelerates the hydrolysis or synthesis of esters and it is used in clinical pharmacotherapy and drug prodrug activation or detoxification of active compounds.



The major bonds formed are ester bonds (esterases), sugars (DNA glycosylases and glycoside hydrolase), ether bonds (thioether and trialkyl sulfonium), peptide bonds (peptidases), carbon-nitrogen bonds (other than peptide bonds), acid anhydrides, carbon-carbon bonds, halide bonds, phosphorus-nitrogen bonds, and others and used in various applications such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, laundry detergents, cosmetics, textile, pulp and paper, biofuel, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of pancreatitis is expected to boost the growth of the hydrolase enzymes market going forward.Pancreatitis refers to inflammation of the pancreas glands that leads to severe abdominal pain.



It’s usually temporary (acute) but can also be a life-long (chronic) condition.Prized hydrolase enzymes such as pancreatic lipase, amylase, and protease are used to treat malabsorption associated with pancreatic insufficiency resulting from cystic fibrosis and pancreatitis, where it catalyzes the reaction of triacylglycerol and water to produce diacylglycerol and a fatty acid anion and initiates the digestion of dietary fats and treats pancreatic exocrine insufficiency.



For instance, in December 2022, according to UpToDate, Inc., a US-based subscription-based resource designed to provide physicians access to current clinical information, the annual incidence of acute pancreatitis in the US ranges from 4.9 to 35 per 100,000 population due to increased rates of obesity and gallstones. Furthermore, in November 2021, according to Ada Health GmbH, a Germany-based health company, chronic pancreatitis causes around 86,000 hospital stays in the US each year. Therefore rise in the prevalence of pancreatitis is driving the growth of the hydrolase enzymes market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrolase enzyme markets.Major companies operating in the hydrolase enzymes market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, Biocatalysts Ltd., a UK-based biotechnology company producing specialty enzymes, introduced Promod™ 517MDP (P517MDP, an enzyme specifically targeting the dairy protein. P517MDP is a very effective exopeptidase that hydrolyzes casein protein to a degree of >40% into smaller component parts, or peptides and amino acids, which can be used in the production of foods for special medical purposes (FSMP*), including specialized infant and follow-on formulas and increases its solubility and improves its digestibility.



In May 2021, BRAIN AG, a Germany-based biotechnology company acquired Biocatalysts Ltd for a deal of $5.51 million (GBP 3.9 million). Through this acquisition, BRAIN AG aims to strengthen its bio-industrial segment and widen commercial opportunities with Biocatalyst’s portfolio and technology. Biocatalysts Ltd. is a UK-based manufacturer of enzymes.



The countries covered in the hydrolase enzymes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hydrolase enzymes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hydrolase enzymes market statistics, including the hydrolase enzymes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hydrolase enzymes market share, detailed hydrolase enzymes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hydrolase enzymes industry. This hydrolase enzymes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________