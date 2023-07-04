[Latest] Global Interior Lighting Market Size/Share Worth USD 121.5 Billion by 2032 at a 5.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Interior Lighting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (General Lighting, Ambient Lighting, Task Lighting, Mood Lighting, Accent Lighting), By Product (Decorative Lamps, Ceiling Lights, Pendant Lights, Chandeliers, Wall Lights, Clamp Lights, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Interior Lighting Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 70.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 75.33 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 121.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Interior Lighting Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Advanced Lighting Technologies: The interior lighting sector has been transformed by advancements in lighting technologies like LED and OLED. These technologies offer energy efficiency, longer lifespans, and more design options, making them increasingly popular in homes, offices, and vehicles.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Due to growing environmental concerns and stricter energy regulations, energy-efficient lighting solutions have gained significant traction. Interior lighting manufacturers are focusing on developing products that consume less energy while still providing optimal illumination. This not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also leads to cost savings.

Integration of Smart Lighting: The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for smart lighting systems in interior spaces. These systems allow for remote control, automation, and customization of lighting settings, enhancing user convenience, energy efficiency, and overall comfort. The adoption of smart home technologies has further boosted the demand for intelligent interior lighting solutions.

Emphasis on Human-centric Lighting: Recognizing the impact of lighting on human well-being, human-centric lighting solutions have emerged. These lighting systems aim to replicate natural daylight, improve sleep patterns, and positively affect mood and productivity. As awareness about the significance of human-centric lighting grows, its adoption in various indoor environments like offices, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions is increasing.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide have bolstered the demand for interior lighting solutions. Increasing construction activities, coupled with the need for aesthetically pleasing and functional lighting, have propelled market growth. Urban projects, including smart cities and modern residential complexes, rely on advanced interior lighting systems to create vibrant and safe living spaces.

Growing Demand for Automotive Interior Lighting: The automotive industry has witnessed a surge in the adoption of interior lighting solutions. Ambient lighting, customizable lighting effects, and improved visibility inside vehicles have become key differentiating factors. Interior lighting not only enhances the overall driving experience but also adds a touch of luxury and aesthetics, driving the demand for advanced lighting technologies in automotive interiors.

E-commerce and Online Distribution Channels: The rise of e-commerce and online distribution channels has significantly influenced the interior lighting market. Consumers now have easy access to a wide range of lighting products and can compare prices, features, and customer reviews conveniently. Online platforms have facilitated direct interaction between manufacturers and consumers, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This trend has increased market competition and driven manufacturers to enhance their online presence, offer competitive pricing, and provide superior customer service.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 75.33 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 121.5 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 70.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Product, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Interior Lighting Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Interior Lighting Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The interior lighting market experienced supply chain disruptions due to the global pandemic. Manufacturing facilities faced temporary closures or reduced production capacities, leading to delays in the availability of lighting products. Restrictions on international trade and transportation also affected the sourcing of raw materials and components, impacting the overall supply chain.

Decreased Construction and Renovation Activities: The COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in construction and renovation activities, affecting the demand for interior lighting solutions. Lockdown measures, economic uncertainties, and reduced consumer spending resulted in postponed or cancelled projects. The decline in construction and renovation projects directly impacted the market’s growth potential.

Resumed Construction and Renovation Projects: As the pandemic situation improves and economies recover, construction and renovation activities are expected to regain momentum. Governments and businesses are likely to invest in infrastructure projects, stimulating the demand for interior lighting solutions in residential, commercial, and public sectors.

Increasing Focus on Health and Well-being: The pandemic has heightened the emphasis on creating healthier and safer indoor environments. This has led to a greater focus on lighting solutions that promote hygiene, such as antimicrobial coatings, UV disinfection, and touchless controls. The interior lighting market can capitalize on this trend by offering products that enhance occupant health and well-being.

Shift towards Home Improvement and Redesign: With increased remote work and a greater amount of time spent at home, individuals have turned their attention to home improvement and redesign projects. This trend presents an opportunity for the interior lighting market as homeowners seek to enhance their living spaces with modern, energy-efficient, and aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions.

Accelerated Adoption of Smart Lighting: The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smart home technologies, including smart lighting systems. As people spend more time indoors, the demand for lighting control, automation, and customization features has increased. Smart lighting solutions offer convenience, energy efficiency, and the ability to create versatile and comfortable lighting environments, driving their adoption in the market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Interior Lighting Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Interior Lighting Market:

Signify NV (formerly known as Philips Lighting)

Osram Licht AG

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Zumtobel Group AG

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Lighting)

Hubbell Incorporated

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Thorn Lighting Ltd.

Others

Interior Lighting Market – Regional Analysis

The Interior Lighting Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In the interior lighting market, North America exhibits a trend towards energy-efficient lighting solutions driven by stringent regulations and increased environmental awareness. Smart lighting systems and connected technologies are gaining popularity, allowing users to control and customize lighting settings. Dominating manufacturers in this region include Acuity Brands, Eaton Corporation, and Cree Inc., known for their innovative and sustainable lighting products.

Europe: In Europe’s interior lighting market, there is a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability due to strict regulations. LED lighting adoption is widespread, and there is a growing focus on human-centric lighting solutions that promote well-being and productivity. Prominent manufacturers in this region include Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Osram, and Zumtobel Group, known for their advanced lighting technologies and sustainable product offerings.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences significant growth in the interior lighting market , driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. There is a rising demand for affordable and energy-efficient lighting solutions. The market also witnesses a surge in smart lighting adoption, leveraging the region’s strong presence in technology and manufacturing. Key manufacturers in this region include Panasonic Corporation, Opple Lighting, and NVC Lighting, known for their extensive product portfolios and market presence.

LAMEA: In the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region, the interior lighting market is characterized by a growing focus on energy-efficient lighting solutions and sustainability. LED technology adoption is increasing, driven by government initiatives and rising consumer awareness. Dominating manufacturers in this region include GE Lighting (General Electric), Havells India Limited, and Osram, known for their diverse range of lighting products and solutions tailored to the specific needs of the region.

The Interior Lighting Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

General Lighting

Ambient Lighting

Task Lighting

Mood Lighting

Accent Lighting

By Product

Decorative Lamps

Ceiling Lights

Pendant Lights

Chandeliers

Wall Lights

Clamp Lights

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

