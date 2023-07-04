Sugar Polyols Market Size to Surpass USD 5.14 Billion by 2031 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global sugar polyols market is expected to grow from USD 3.40 billion in 2022 to USD 5.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period 2023-2031.



Polyols are made of hydrogen, carbon and oxygen. It is linked to either three or six carbons in a chain-like structure. Some types of polyols are xylitol, maltitol and sorbitol, among others. Recently sugar polyols are broadly getting used as low carbohydrate alternatives to sugar. These days low carbohydrate diets are in demand for many reasons like weight control and increased health and energy. Polyols are used in such diets because they have no calories or carbohydrates. Many natural food manufacturers broadly use it to avoid using refined sugar but still want to maintain the good taste of the products. It is generally produced from corn and uses enzymes to ferment the sugars. Post-fermentation process, the white liquid is then filtered, dehydrated and crystallized to form sugar-like products based on the requirements. Polyols are generally used as a sugar substitute as it has a low glycemic index (GI) score. This score measures the influence of carbohydrates on blood glucose levels. Polyols have lower GI scores than regular sugar, which shows it has a minimum effect on blood sugar levels.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global sugar polyols market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in September 2021, Prinova Group LLC agreed for the acquisition of The Ingredient House, LLC (TIH), which supplies sweeteners and other ingredients to the leading food & beverage sectors. This acquisition would help the organization expand its customer base as TIH would contribute broadly, especially in the sweetener and polyol space.



Market Growth & Trends



There is a growing use of polyol sweeteners as functional ingredients, especially in the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors. Its demand is growing because of its functionality, like superior excipients and stabilizers in drug formulations. These factors have led to its growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, these sweeteners are broadly used in making oral care products like toothpaste and mouthwash as they offer robust resistance to fermentation by oral bacteria. It also offers a refreshing sweet taste. Moreover, the general public is mostly suffering from diabetes, dental cavities, cardiovascular disease and obesity, among others, because of an imbalanced diet and surplus consumption of sugar & fat-rich diets. Hence there is a growing demand for low-calorie food, and the sugar polyol application base is expanding. Sugar-free confectionery has become the key application for the sugar polyol market. The health benefits along with favourable physiochemical properties of polyols offer good opportunities for the market to get used in many applications like confectionary, pharmaceutical and oral care products. Sugar polyols offer many health and functional benefits, like not promoting tooth decay and curbing the sudden increase in blood sugar levels.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.40 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 5.14 Billion CAGR 4.71% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Key Segments are type, form, application and regions Drivers The surge in the prevalence of diabetes cases

Growing use in the pharmaceutical and personal care sector Opportunities Growing popularity as sugar substitutes Restraints High prices and cases of side effects

Key Findings



• In 2022, the sorbitol segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.88% and market revenue of 1.29 billion.



The product type segment is divided into xylitol, isomalt, sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, and others. In 2022, the sorbitol segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.88% and market revenue of 1.29 billion. Sorbitol is broadly used in diet food like diet drinks, ice cream, cough syrups, mints, and sugar-free chewing gums.



• In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.43% and market revenue of 2.12 billion.



The form segment is divided into liquid and powder. In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.43% and market revenue of 2.12 billion. The segment share is attributed to the factors like technological advancements in production, decrease in manufacturing cost and ease in usability.



• In 2022, the food & beverage industry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.33% and market revenue of 1.95 billion.



The application segment is divided into food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and others. In 2022, the food & beverage industry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.33% and market revenue of 1.95 billion. Sugar polyols are broadly used in making candies, biscuits, cakes and pastries, energy drinks and diet chocolates, fruit jam and ice cream, among others.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Sugar Polyols Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global sugar polyols industry, with a market share of 38.32% and a market value of around 1.30 billion in 2022. There is strong growth for sweetener consumption is forecasted from China, Indonesia and India. Moreover, there is a growing consumption of chewing gum and carbonates thus driving the market in the region. The North America is anticipated to have second highest market share for the global sugar polyols market. The US currently holds more than 20% share in the sugar polyol market. In Canada, the sugar polyol market is growing more than 5 per cent CAGR.



Key players operating in the global sugar polyols market are:



• Cargill, Inc.

• BENEO GmbH

• Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd

• DFI Corporation

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• B Food Science Co., Ltd.

• DHW Deutsche Hydrierwerke GmbH

• CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co., Ltd.

• DuPont Nutrition & Health (Danisco)



This study forecasts revenue and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2031. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global sugar polyols market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Sugar Polyols Market by Product Type:



• Xylitol

• Isomalt

• Sorbitol

• Maltitol

• Mannitol

• Others



Global Sugar Polyols Market by Form:



• Liquid

• Powder



Global Sugar Polyols Market by Application:



• Food & beverage industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics & personal care

• Others



About the report:



The global sugar polyols market is analysed based on value (USD Billion) and Volume (K Tons). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



