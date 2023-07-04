Motocross Gear Market Size is Anticipated to Grow USD 3.2 Billion at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for motocross gear is anticipated to register substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of nearly 6% from 2023 to 2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.2 billion.



As the frequency of motorbike-associated sports rises, countries are investing in motocross racing events, which is fueling demand for motocross gear.

Millions of people practice off-road motorcycling, or motocross, globally. Naturally, participants are prone to injuries and near-misses, which prompts event organizations, governments, and motocross sports participants to focus on safety gear. Head injuries, ankle or wrist sprains, broken collarbone, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, and shoulder injuries are some of the most common injuries suffered by riders.

According to Digital Commons Georgia Southern, extremity injuries may account for nearly 65% of the injuries seen in motocross. In 2019, around 4,733 motorcycle drivers were killed, of which 61 were off-road riders, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Out of the killed off-road riders, 66% did not wear a helmet. Thus, governments across the globe are implementing stringent rules for motocross events. This is likely to fuel market development in the coming years.

Motocross gear such as motocross helmets, motocross clothing, chest protectors, boots, and knee pads guard different body parts against impacts of crashing or accidents. Helmets protect from head injuries; boots prevent feet from sprains and twists; and jersey and pants help prevent the skin from getting scratched to a certain extent.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83057

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.0 % Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Alpinestars, Acerbis Italia SpA, Answer Racing, AXO, FLY Racing, Fox Racing, O’NEAL USA, SCOTT Sports SA, Shift MX, Troy Lee Designs, Leatt

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the global motocross gear market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion

By 2023-end, sales of motocross gear are expected to surpass US$ 2 billion in value

A y-o-y growth rate of 5.7% is expected for the global motocross gear market from 2022 to 2023

By product type, demand for motocross helmets is expected to rise significantly, due to the enhanced need for safe racing

Sales of motocross gear for women are expected to gain traction, attributed to their increasing participation

The market for motocross gear is anticipated to grow 1.6x from 2023 to 2031

Global Motocross Gear Market: Key Drivers & Trends

Demand for motocross gear is inclining as its popularity rises. With its rising popularity, safety regulations to ensure minimal incidences of injury or fatality are becoming tighter. These rules make it mandatory for event organizers to supply racers with adequate safety gear

Governments and event organizers have been actively promoting racing safety through the implementation of key guidelines. For example, the California Department of Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Registration has designed the Dirt Bike Safety Training campaign to raise awareness among dirt bikers and motocross riders. This is likely to boost sales in the future

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83057<ype=S

Regional Analysis of the Motocross Gear Industry

Europe is expected to be the kingpin of the global motocross gear market. Growth of this market is likely to be strong across Germany, as it is an emerging hub for racing and adventure sports. A majority of all popular motocross events are held in Germany.

Following Europe is North America, with the United States anticipated to account for nearly 20% of all motocross gear sales. The market is expected to grow amid a rising interest in motocross events. Organizations such as the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) are offering motocross training programs, a development which may lead to increased usage of protective gear

Competitive Landscape

The motocross gear market is characterized by the presence of several local as well as global players. Due to their presence, the landscape is expected to become highly competitive in forthcoming years. Players are expected to introduce a wide range of motocross gear products to keep up with this competition. Some of the players profiled by Transparency Market Research include:

Alpinestars

Acerbis Italia S.p.A.

Answer Racing

AXO

FLY Racing

Fox Racing

O’NEAL USA

SCOTT Sports SA

Shift MX

Troy Lee Designs

Leatt



Key Market Developments

On June 20 , 2023, Alpinestars presented its all-new Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmet Launch Edition . This S-R10 Helmet Launch Edition comes in dark candy red sublimated by vibrant red accents, and a carbon glossy colorway, where dark candy red ink has been incorporated in the clear coating and manually sprayed on the carbon helmet to create a unique grading effect.

presented its all-new . This S-R10 Helmet Launch Edition comes in dark candy red sublimated by vibrant red accents, and a carbon glossy colorway, where dark candy red ink has been incorporated in the clear coating and manually sprayed on the carbon helmet to create a unique grading effect. In May 2023, Acerbis Italia S.p.A. introduced a 100% recycled polyester interlock fabric manufactured jersey, as part of its 120th anniversary of the foundation of the black and white club. The jersey is characterized by the 1903/2023 logo on the chest, with a sublimatic printed golden stripe on the sleeves, collar, and cuffs

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83057

Key Segments Profiled

Product Type

Jersey and Pants

Helmets

Boots

Goggles

Gloves

Chest Protectors

Knee Pads

Elbow Guards

Neck Braces

Others (Palm Protectors, Socks, Gear Bags, etc.)

End User

Women

Men

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Automotive Air Suspension Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Automotive Bearing Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Demand for Automotive Seat Belt System – Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com