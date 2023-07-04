The Official Members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 Are Announced!

English French

OTTAWA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, is proud to officially announce the 28 members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2024. They will begin their training to prepare for the 47th WorldSkills Competition, in Lyon, France, which will be held in September 2024.



Here are the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2024:

Félix Bergeron, Industrial Mechanics, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec

Paxton Coghlin, Mechatronics, Etobicoke, Ontario

Dillon Kong, Mechatronics, Toronto, Ontario

Sergio Khoueiry, Mechanical Engineering Design CAD, Laval, Québec

Elliott Jacques, CNC Turning, Montréal, Québec

Ethan McCallum, CNC Milling, Orillia, Ontario

Ben Rainforth, Welding, Lacombe, Alberta

James Bartel, Autobody Repair, Kleefeld, Manitoba

Émile Robitaille, Aircraft Maintenance, Shawinigan, Québec

Noah Harding, Plumbing and Heating, Calgary, Alberta

Simar Ubhi, Web Technologies, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Gaspard Goupil, Electrical Installations, Roxboro, Québec

Zachary Van Boeyen, Industrial Control, Surrey, British Columbia

Miguel Massa, Bricklaying, St-Hubert, Québec

Benjamin Lavoie, Cabinetmaking, Baie-Comeau, Québec

Catherine Findlay, Hairdressing, Sorel-Tracy, Québec

Mia Grenier, Beauty Therapy, Terrebonne, Québec

Angie (Yi) Zhang, Fashion Technology, Vancouver, British Columbia

Yin Tzu Lan, Pâtisserie and Confectionery, Edmonton, Alberta

Anthony Minotti, Automobile Technology, Sainte-Adèle, Québec

Olivia Sewell, Cooking, Stillwater Lake, Nova Scotia

Gabrielle Leclerc, Car Painting, Saint-Eustache, Québec

Thomas Dorais, Landscape Gardening, Rosemère, Québec

Gio Kasbah, Landscape Gardening, Laval, Québec

Tyler Cherkowski, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Calgary, Alberta

Clyde Abanid, Graphic Design Technology, Regina, Saskatchewan

Walter Loedeman, Heavy Vehicle Technology, Diamond City, Alberta

Alex Edwards, Cloud Computing, Paradise, Newfoundland & Labrador

Following the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) held in Winnipeg last May, the highest ranking, age eligible participant in each identified Skill Area, was selected to participate in the next WorldSkills Competition. WorldSkills Team Canada (WSTC) 2024 will meet for the first time next Fall, where they will begin preparations for the 47th WorldSkills Competition. These competitors will be participating in various training activities and a mental preparation program over the next year.

“We are very proud of all these competitors, and we look forward to seeing them compete at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, as they strive to earn a place on the podium at this prestigious international event. These talented trade and technology champions represent our country’s future skilled workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

WSTC 2024 will participate at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 against competitors from around the globe. These competitors represent the best of their peers and have earned a spot on their country’s team through their dedication and hard work. At WorldSkills Lyon 2024, approximately 1,500 competitors from more than 60 Member countries and regions will compete in over 60 Skill Areas for the title of world champion in their respective trade or technology. The 47th WorldSkills Competition will take place at Eurexpo Lyon, in front of approximately 250,000 spectators. This four-day WorldSkills Competition is the biggest of its kind in the world and is considered the pinnacle of excellence in skilled trade and technology training. The theme of the 47th WorldSkills Competition is: Where there is a skill there is a way.

Throughout the year you can follow WorldSkills Team Canada’s journey on Skills/Compétences Canada’s website and social media channels. Stay tuned for their biographies which will be shared over the summer.

