Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Predictions suggest a rise of 19.5% CAGR, to reach value of USD 23.8 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size accounted for USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 23.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Highlights and Stats:

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market reached a valuation of USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail.

The North American region holds a significant share in the autonomous mobile robots market, driven by the presence of major manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in automation.

The market is witnessing investments in research and development, technological advancements, and the development of advanced navigation and perception systems for AMRs.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3233

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report Coverage:

Market Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size 2022 USD 4.1 Billion Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast 2032 USD 23.8 Billion Autonomous Mobile Robots Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 19.5% Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Base Year 2022 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Battery Type, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ABB, Bleum, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange, Harvest Automation, IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, Teradyne Inc., Fortna Inc., OMRON Corporation, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Conveyo Technologies, Locus Robotics Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis:

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is experiencing robust growth, primarily due to the increasing need for efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in various industries. AMRs offer advantages such as improved safety, flexibility, and scalability, making them ideal for tasks that require repetitive movements, high accuracy, and adaptability to changing environments.

Current Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends:

Collaborative Robotics: The market is witnessing a trend towards collaborative robotics, where AMRs work alongside humans to enhance productivity and safety. Collaborative AMRs can assist in tasks such as material handling, assembly, and logistics in warehouse and manufacturing environments.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AMRs are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to improve navigation, decision-making, and adaptive capabilities. AI-powered AMRs can learn from their environment and optimize their performance over time.

Modular and Scalable Solutions: AMR solutions are being designed to be modular and scalable, allowing businesses to easily adapt and expand their robotic fleets based on changing needs. This flexibility enables efficient deployment and utilization of AMRs in dynamic environments.

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and Connectivity: AMRs are being integrated with IoT technologies and connectivity, enabling real-time data exchange, remote monitoring, and centralized control. This integration enhances operational efficiency, maintenance, and optimization of AMR fleets.

Growth Fueling Factors:

Increasing Focus on Automation and Industry 4.0: The adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 principles is driving the demand for AMRs. Industries are seeking to optimize their operations, improve productivity, and reduce labor costs through the deployment of autonomous robotic systems.

Need for Operational Efficiency and Flexibility: The need for operational efficiency, flexibility, and adaptability in dynamic industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce, fuels the adoption of AMRs. These robots can optimize workflows, handle complex tasks, and adapt to changing demand patterns.

Rapid Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies are enhancing the capabilities and performance of AMRs. The development of advanced perception, navigation, and grasping systems enables AMRs to operate effectively in diverse environments.

Labor Shortages and Safety Concerns: Labor shortages, rising labor costs, and safety concerns in physically demanding tasks drive the adoption of AMRs. These robots can perform repetitive and physically strenuous tasks with precision and reduce the risk of workplace accidents.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Challenges:

High Initial Investment Costs: The initial investment costs associated with acquiring and implementing AMR systems can be significant, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. The cost of hardware, software, integration, and training may pose challenges for wider adoption.

Integration and Compatibility Issues: Integrating AMRs into existing workflows, systems, and infrastructure can be complex and require careful planning. Compatibility issues and the need for seamless integration with other technologies and equipment may present challenges.

Regulatory and Ethical Considerations: The deployment of AMRs raises regulatory and ethical considerations related to safety standards, privacy, and the impact on employment. Compliance with regulations and addressing public concerns may require additional resources and efforts.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/autonomous-mobile-robots-market

Segmentation of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market:

Based on Type

Self-Driving Forklifts

Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Based on Battery Type

Nickel-based Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Battery

Other

Based on Components

Services

Software

Hardware



Based on Application

Pick and Place

Sorting

Warehouse Fleet Management

Tugging

Other



Based on End-Use

Manufacturing Aerospace Automotive Chemical Electronics Plastics Pharmaceuticals FMCG Defense Other

Wholesale and Distribution Conveyance Stores/Retail Chains E-commerce Other



Regional Analysis of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market:

North America holds a significant share in the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, driven by the presence of major robotics and automation companies, technological advancements, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing practices. Europe also exhibits substantial market presence, propelled by the focus on Industry 4.0 and automation in various industries. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the presence of manufacturing powerhouses, increasing investments in automation, and the need to optimize supply chains. The markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are also expected to witness considerable growth, driven by industrialization and increasing demand for automation solutions.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3229

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Key Players:

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Fetch Robotics, among others. These players offer a wide range of autonomous mobile robots, software platforms, and solutions, catering to various industries and applications. They focus on research and development, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their technological capabilities, expand their market presence, and meet the evolving customer demands.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemicals Industries Related Reports:

The Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market size was valued at USD 141.8 Million in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 590.2 Million by 2032 mounting at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Spandex Fiber Market Size accounted for USD 7.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 15.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Size accounted for USD 58.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 89.4 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com