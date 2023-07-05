Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 19.80 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the latest analysis conducted by Growth Plus Reports, the global aortic valve replacement devices market was valued at approximately US$ 8.26 billion in 2022. It is projected to exhibit a robust growth rate, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. By the year 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 19.80 billion.

The global market for aortic valve replacement devices was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. For patients with severe aortic stenosis, the only effective treatment is the implantation of a prosthetic aortic valve. According to current standards for cardiovascular treatment, all symptomatic patients with severe aortic insufficiency are advised to undergo aortic valve surgery.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of aortic stenosis and valvular disorders is driving the market revenue share.

The rising number of geriatric populations is driving the demand for aortic valve replacement devices.

Several technical advancements are creating a robust product in the pipeline.

Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 8.26 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 19.80 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Surgery, Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market:

In March 2023, The Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) device from Abbott was given FDA approval. It is used to treat people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extremely high risk of undergoing open heart surgery.

In September 2022, The Evolut FX TAVR, the newest self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement system, will go on sale in the United States, according to Medtronic. This newest technology is an improved version of the current Evolut platform and was created to increase the predictability and simplicity of valve deployment for doctors.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for aortic valve replacement devices is as follows:

Abbott

LivoNova

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global aortic valve replacement devices market revenue is driven by increased valvular illnesses, including aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation, and the demand for less invasive procedures. Additionally, the industry is being greatly influenced by the growing elderly population and initiatives put forth by numerous government agencies to increase public awareness of valve replacement surgery.

However, high costs of aortic valve replacement are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global aortic valve replacement devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Surgery

Based on surgery, the global aortic valve replacement devices market is segmented into open and minimally invasive surgery. Due to the smaller incision, shorter recovery time, ease of performance, and high success rate, the minimally invasive surgery segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the global aortic valve replacement devices market is segmented into transcatheter aortic valves, suture-less valves, and others. The transcatheter aortic valve segment accounts for the largest revenue share as these are less intrusive than surgical aortic valve replacement devices.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end user, the global aortic valve replacement devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share due to the presence of skilled workers, numerous surgeries performed, availability of sophisticated infrastructure, and emergency care.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global aortic valve replacement devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the aging population, an increase in the prevalence of valvular diseases, and a growing comprehension of the benefits of aortic valve replacement devices over other surgical techniques, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for aortic valve replacement devices in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

