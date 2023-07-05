Pneumonia Testing Market to Hit US$ 1,092.4 Million by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global pneumonia testing market was estimated to be valued at US$ 635.7 million in 2022. It is anticipated to witness a notable growth trajectory, with a projected revenue CAGR of 6.2%. By the year 2031, the market is poised to surpass the US$ 1,092.4 million mark.

The global market for pneumonia testing was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. An examination for pneumonia, a lung infection that causes inflammation of the lungs, is referred to as pneumonia testing.

Pneumonia Testing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 635.7 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,092.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Test Type, Method, Technology, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of pneumonia is driving the market revenue share.

The high sensitivity and reliability of these devices are boosting the demand for the products.

Advancements in technology and rising R&D activity are creating a strong product pipeline.

Recent Development in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market:

In September 2021, To identify the main pathogens linked to atypical pneumonia, CerTest Biotec developed and validated its CE-IVD multiplex test VIASURE C. pneumoniae, M. pneumoniae, and L. pneumophila real-time PCR kit.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for pneumonia testing:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased acceptance of point of care (POC) testing and advancements in the field of nucleic acid detection globally are the major factors influencing the revenue growth of the global market for pneumonia testing. The rise in the elderly population, the explosion in diagnostic advancements for pneumonia, and the incidence of pneumonia in children around the world all contribute to the market revenue expansion.

However, due to reliability concerns, diagnostic centers and hospitals still prefer the traditional method, which is expected to restrain the revenue growth of the global pneumonia testing market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on platform type, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into bacterial, viral, and others. Due to the high infection rates of Streptococcus pneumoniae easy detection methods, the bacterial segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. The bacterial segment is further sub-segmented into Streptococcus, Legionella, Chlamydophila, and Mycoplasma.

Segmentation By Test Type

Based on the test type, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into blood tests, sputum tests, urine tests, and others. The blood test segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the precise results.

Segmentation By Method

Based on the method, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into immunodiagnostic, molecular diagnostic, and point-of-care (POC) testing. The point-of-care (POC) testing segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to quick and accurate results with the requirement of a small amount sample.

Segmentation By Technology

Based on the technology, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry (IHC), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to its excellent sensitivity and specificity, requirement small amount of sample, and affordability.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end user, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the large number of patients, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and need for precise results for quick treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the high prevalence of pneumonia, high demand for precision diagnostics, and cutting-edge lab facilities, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for pneumonia testing in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

