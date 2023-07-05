Appointment of a Member of the Management Board of SIA Merks

English Estonian

The sole shareholder of SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to appoint Mr. Jānis Zilgme as a Member of the Management Board of the company, starting from 04 July 2023, with the areas of responsibility in management, planning and control of construction projects in SIA Merks.

The Management Board of SIA Merks will continue with two members: Mr. Andris Bišmeistars and Mr. Jānis Zilgme.

