Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJuly 5, 2023

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

  •          512,565 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
  • € 15,609,118.72 in cash.

It is reminded that:

      1.   at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

  • € 10,000,000 in cash.

       2.   Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      3.   Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      4.   At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • € 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 6,674 purchases;
  • 8,699 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 1,016,742 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 39,814,574.52 purchases;
  • 1,216,463 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 47,913,475.56 sales.

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total6,6741,016,74239,814,574.528,6991,216,46347,913,475.56
06/02/2023243,000113,70022832,5001,236,170
07/02/2023456,000226,72514818,000682,888.90
08/02/2023346,000227,463.755110,000383,251.25
09/02/2023233,250122,65011012,500474,170
10/02/20239612,500460,993.7511013,250489,822.50
13/02/2023450018,45011712,500465,231.25
14/02/2023275,500207,72023152,7431,996,992.69
15/02/202313720,000760,54111131,5001,203,966.50
16/02/20238318,000690,016.2524030,0001,156,832.63
17/02/202315925,500958,122.50444,500169,530
20/02/20238011,000411,467.50324,250159,268.16
21/02/202312322,250826,603.5314415,000559,408.68
22/02/20239212,250457,373.7522524,250909,317.50
23/02/202313221,500808,876.2513014,280541,079.85
24/02/202311218,285679,831.64587,057265,247.50
27/02/202317123,500868,621.2520223,750879,656.35
28/02/202317422,500821,109.557710,000365,526.46
01/03/202317028,0001,016,168.6011213,750503,426.17
02/03/2023487,000251,017.5015920,000724,897.22
03/03/202300016120,000739,896.49
06/03/202314118,000668,534.1014715,750586,099.75
07/03/202314320,500761,158.7516119,000708,004.42
08/03/202317423,750873,990.2014517,150632,200.73
09/03/202313319,500712,66017818,000660,690.30
10/03/202325535,0001,264,419.7511520,750752,297.40
22/05/202300030436,0831,411,900.94
23/05/202311830,7501,214,667.5012424,250962,395
24/05/202317537,5001,462,2254210,000392,600
25/05/20235717,000663,45019346,0001,819,210
26/05/2023123,000120,40011434,0001,373,860
29/05/202313217,250699,048.45557,500304,871.25
30/05/2023355,250214,20026833,7501,380,214.44
31/05/20239513,750561,84026034,7501,432,501.25
01/06/202312920,750855,81023837,2501,541,031.88
02/06/20238515,750655,586.6725930,0001,251,519.35
05/06/202322933,0001,370,264.5325926,7001,111,331.25
06/06/202314821,500891,838.7520624,000996,748.53
07/06/202319226,7501,104,657.7916820,000827,461.69
08/06/202328036,0001,471,83513234,7501,424,255
09/06/202327140,0001,618,571.2512812,750518,280
12/06/202312316,500667,455.0927735,0001,421,031.10
13/06/202310217,250708,57024231,0001,277,483.43
14/06/202317843,0001,756,67022936,0001,472,682.70
15/06/202318825,7501,042,736.1823225,0001,016,870.44
16/06/2023386,000246,007.5021325,0001,030,436.79
19/06/202320228,5201,169,27411916,500676,816.04
20/06/202320928,0001,146,129.2016521,500882,774.12
21/06/202320429,0001,174,111.8312216,500669,766.50
22/06/202318823,750944,06515620,500818,580
23/06/202321530,0001,194,3859015,250608,350
26/06/202316625,250995,62016216,500651,496.61
27/06/202315020,750809,905.35686,500253,938.75
28/06/2023657,500294,858.7526131,7501,251,502.31
29/06/202310213,187522,402.0610715,000595,214.49
30/06/2023675029,7757032,2001,292,479

