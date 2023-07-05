Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 5, 2023

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

512,565 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 15,609,118.72 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 the following transactions have been carried out:

6,674 purchases;

8,699 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

1,016,742 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 39,814,574.52 purchases;

1,216,463 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 47,913,475.56 sales.

###

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 6,674 1,016,742 39,814,574.52 8,699 1,216,463 47,913,475.56 06/02/2023 24 3,000 113,700 228 32,500 1,236,170 07/02/2023 45 6,000 226,725 148 18,000 682,888.90 08/02/2023 34 6,000 227,463.75 51 10,000 383,251.25 09/02/2023 23 3,250 122,650 110 12,500 474,170 10/02/2023 96 12,500 460,993.75 110 13,250 489,822.50 13/02/2023 4 500 18,450 117 12,500 465,231.25 14/02/2023 27 5,500 207,720 231 52,743 1,996,992.69 15/02/2023 137 20,000 760,541 111 31,500 1,203,966.50 16/02/2023 83 18,000 690,016.25 240 30,000 1,156,832.63 17/02/2023 159 25,500 958,122.50 44 4,500 169,530 20/02/2023 80 11,000 411,467.50 32 4,250 159,268.16 21/02/2023 123 22,250 826,603.53 144 15,000 559,408.68 22/02/2023 92 12,250 457,373.75 225 24,250 909,317.50 23/02/2023 132 21,500 808,876.25 130 14,280 541,079.85 24/02/2023 112 18,285 679,831.64 58 7,057 265,247.50 27/02/2023 171 23,500 868,621.25 202 23,750 879,656.35 28/02/2023 174 22,500 821,109.55 77 10,000 365,526.46 01/03/2023 170 28,000 1,016,168.60 112 13,750 503,426.17 02/03/2023 48 7,000 251,017.50 159 20,000 724,897.22 03/03/2023 0 0 0 161 20,000 739,896.49 06/03/2023 141 18,000 668,534.10 147 15,750 586,099.75 07/03/2023 143 20,500 761,158.75 161 19,000 708,004.42 08/03/2023 174 23,750 873,990.20 145 17,150 632,200.73 09/03/2023 133 19,500 712,660 178 18,000 660,690.30 10/03/2023 255 35,000 1,264,419.75 115 20,750 752,297.40 22/05/2023 0 0 0 304 36,083 1,411,900.94 23/05/2023 118 30,750 1,214,667.50 124 24,250 962,395 24/05/2023 175 37,500 1,462,225 42 10,000 392,600 25/05/2023 57 17,000 663,450 193 46,000 1,819,210 26/05/2023 12 3,000 120,400 114 34,000 1,373,860 29/05/2023 132 17,250 699,048.45 55 7,500 304,871.25 30/05/2023 35 5,250 214,200 268 33,750 1,380,214.44 31/05/2023 95 13,750 561,840 260 34,750 1,432,501.25 01/06/2023 129 20,750 855,810 238 37,250 1,541,031.88 02/06/2023 85 15,750 655,586.67 259 30,000 1,251,519.35 05/06/2023 229 33,000 1,370,264.53 259 26,700 1,111,331.25 06/06/2023 148 21,500 891,838.75 206 24,000 996,748.53 07/06/2023 192 26,750 1,104,657.79 168 20,000 827,461.69 08/06/2023 280 36,000 1,471,835 132 34,750 1,424,255 09/06/2023 271 40,000 1,618,571.25 128 12,750 518,280 12/06/2023 123 16,500 667,455.09 277 35,000 1,421,031.10 13/06/2023 102 17,250 708,570 242 31,000 1,277,483.43 14/06/2023 178 43,000 1,756,670 229 36,000 1,472,682.70 15/06/2023 188 25,750 1,042,736.18 232 25,000 1,016,870.44 16/06/2023 38 6,000 246,007.50 213 25,000 1,030,436.79 19/06/2023 202 28,520 1,169,274 119 16,500 676,816.04 20/06/2023 209 28,000 1,146,129.20 165 21,500 882,774.12 21/06/2023 204 29,000 1,174,111.83 122 16,500 669,766.50 22/06/2023 188 23,750 944,065 156 20,500 818,580 23/06/2023 215 30,000 1,194,385 90 15,250 608,350 26/06/2023 166 25,250 995,620 162 16,500 651,496.61 27/06/2023 150 20,750 809,905.35 68 6,500 253,938.75 28/06/2023 65 7,500 294,858.75 261 31,750 1,251,502.31 29/06/2023 102 13,187 522,402.06 107 15,000 595,214.49 30/06/2023 6 750 29,775 70 32,200 1,292,479

____________

Attachment