Sterilization Equipment Market to Worth USD 15.6 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, sterilization equipment market growth plays a crucial role in maintaining a clean and safe healthcare environment by effectively sterilizing and cleaning various hospital equipment. The importance of these equipment has become even more evident due to their ability to reduce the spread of infections and diseases. There is a growing demand for sterilization equipment in healthcare settings with the increasing incidence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a significant rise in hospital admission rates worldwide. Hospitals and clinics require a wide range of essential supplies, including blankets, sterile fluids, and equipment, to effectively care for patients. The sterilization equipment market is crucial in maintaining a safe and hygienic environment within healthcare facilities.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.7 billion 2030 Value Projection USD 15.6 billion CAGR 10.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Services Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Sterilization Equipment Market

Steris Corporation

Getinge AB

3M Company

Belimed AG

Matachana Group

MMM Group

Cantel Medical Corp.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

STERIZON LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Sotera Health

Tuttnauer

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Sterigenics International LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beta Star Life Science Equipment

Anderson Products Inc.

E-Beam Services, Inc.

CISA Group

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

Low-Temperature Sterilizers Segmentis Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Gained Significant Prominence

The low-temperature sterilizers segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share in the sterilization equipment market over the forecast period. This segment has various sub-segments, including ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilizers, hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and others. Ethylene oxide sterilization has gained significant prominence as a low-temperature sterilization method, particularly in healthcare institutions across the United States.

The markets in North America emerged as the dominant market in the global sterilization equipment market, accounting for a significant share of over 35.6% of the total revenue generated. This market dominance can be attributed to several key factors.

Hospitals and Clinics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the High Prevalence of Invasive Procedures

The hospitals and clinics segment is projected to contribute a substantial revenue share to the overall sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of invasive procedures performed in these healthcare settings, which increases the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised for rapid growth in the sterilization equipment market, driven by various factors that include the increasing need to control hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the growing demand for non-disposable medical devices. As awareness about hygiene and infection control practices in hospitals and clinics continues to rise, healthcare providers in the region actively seek advanced solutions to address these concerns.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the sterilization equipmentmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Sterilization Equipment Market

Centerpiece, a leading medical device contract sterilization and manufacturing firm, recently announced its plans to expand its ethylene oxide sterilization capacity. This strategic move aims to increase the company's ability to perform sterilization work on medical devices, ensuring their safety and effectiveness. With the enhanced processing capacity, Centerpiece seeks to achieve a sterilization throughput of almost 50,000 pallets per year, enabling them to meet the growing demand for sterilization services in the healthcare industry.

Datasea Inc. recently unveiled its revolutionary Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment, targeting various applications. The company also revealed its plans to enter the US market with a range of acoustic intelligence products. The Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment utilize advanced acoustic intelligence-powered disinfection technology, offering a highly effective solution for purifying the air, combating viruses such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and eliminating bacteria.

Key Questions Answered in Sterilization Equipment Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

