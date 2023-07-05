Threat Intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Threat Intelligence Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), by Application (Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Government, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Business Continuity Planning and Management), by Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), by Component (Solutions, Services, Other), by End-user (IT and ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global threat intelligence market was valued at US$8.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have revolutionized the field of cybersecurity. Threat intelligence plays a vital role in enhancing these technologies. By leveraging threat intelligence data, organizations can train AI and ML algorithms to recognize patterns, detect anomalies, and identify potential threats with greater accuracy. The integration of threat intelligence with AI and ML enables automated threat detection, incident response, and anomaly detection. This empowers organizations to respond rapidly to emerging threats and minimize the time between detection and mitigation.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/threat-intelligence-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Threat Intelligence Market?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 has had a significant impact on various sectors of the economy, including the threat intelligence market. While the pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for organizations globally, it also brought about several implications for the threat intelligence industry.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives and cloud adoption across industries. Organizations are migrating more services and infrastructure to the cloud, introducing new security challenges. Threat intelligence plays a crucial role in securing cloud environments and providing visibility into cloud-specific threats. It enables organizations to identify misconfigurations, monitor cloud assets, and detect potential vulnerabilities, helping ensure a secure cloud infrastructure.

The pandemic has further exacerbated the existing cybersecurity skills gap. The increased demand for threat intelligence expertise has put pressure on organizations to find skilled professionals capable of analyzing and leveraging threat intelligence effectively. Organizations may need to invest in training and reskilling programs to develop internal talent or seek external partnerships to access specialized threat intelligence skills and knowledge.

the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the threat intelligence landscape. It has underscored the importance of robust threat intelligence capabilities to address the evolving cyber threats, adapt to changing attack vectors, and safeguard organizations in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Organizations must leverage threat intelligence effectively to mitigate risks, enhance their security posture, and stay resilient in the face of future challenges.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 340-page report provides 140 tables and 201 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global threat intelligence market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Threat Intelligence. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including deployment mode, application, services, component, and end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing threat intelligence market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Regulatory Compliance Requirements

The increasing regulatory compliance requirements across various industries are driving the demand for threat intelligence solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies are mandating organizations to implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and ensure the privacy of customer information. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in significant financial penalties and reputational damage.

Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States, and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) globally, emphasize the need for organizations to have a comprehensive understanding of the threat landscape and implement proactive security measures. Threat intelligence helps organizations meet these compliance requirements by providing insights into emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and best practices for risk mitigation.

On March 15, 2023, Microsoft announced the integration of threat intelligence capabilities into its Azure cloud platform to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements. The integration allows organizations to leverage real-time threat intelligence feeds, empowering them to identify and respond to potential security risks promptly. By incorporating threat intelligence directly into its cloud services, Microsoft aims to assist organizations in complying with regulatory standards effectively.

Demand for Proactive and Intelligence-driven Security

Traditional reactive security measures are no longer sufficient in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Organizations are actively seeking proactive and intelligence-driven security approaches. Threat intelligence equips organizations with the necessary insights and context to identify potential threats in advance, enabling them to implement proactive defense measures and stay one step ahead of adversaries.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/threat-intelligence-market-2023/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand for Advanced Threat Detection and Response Solutions

The rising threat landscape and the need for robust cybersecurity have created a significant opportunity for advanced threat detection and response solutions. Organizations are seeking proactive measures to identify and mitigate emerging threats before they cause substantial damage. Threat intelligence plays a crucial role in this regard, providing real-time insights into evolving threats, enabling organizations to proactively strengthen their defences, and empowering them to uncover hidden or stealthy threats that traditional security measures may miss.

Scalable and Agile Insights for Effective Defence

The increasing adoption of cloud computing has opened doors for cloud-based threat intelligence platforms. These platforms offer scalable and agile threat intelligence services, allowing organizations to leverage the power of cloud infrastructure for collecting, analysing, and disseminating threat intelligence. Cloud-based threat intelligence platforms provide real-time updates, global threat visibility, and collaboration capabilities, empowering organizations to make data-driven security decisions, share intelligence across teams, and rapidly respond to emerging threats.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the threat intelligence market are Anomali, AT&T Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Cyware, DXC Technology, Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee Corp., Mimecast Limited, ThreatConnect, Inc., Trend Micro Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

24 April 2023, The new security suite from IBM (NYSE: IBM) has released with the goal of streamlining and accelerating the experience of security analysts throughout the whole incident lifecycle. With a considerable investment in innovations across the portfolio, the IBM Security QRadar Suite represents a significant evolution and expansion of the QRadar brand, encompassing all fundamental threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities

22 Feb 2023, The leading provider of security operations centre (SOC) technology, Anlyz, has signed a formal agreement to be acquired by Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a leader in worldwide cybersecurity. The acquisition increase Trend's capabilities for orchestration, automation, and integration and help businesses and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) achieve better operational effectiveness, financial viability, and security outcomes.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the cyber sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com