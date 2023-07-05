Biosafety Cabinets Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Rapid Growth in Technological Development Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosafety Cabinets Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biological safety cabinet market is expected to reach $405.86 million in 2028 from $265 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2022-2028.



Market Trends and Drivers

The Growth in Technological Advancements



With huge advancements in the technology sector, the biosafety cabinet market is also being integrated with technologies that can help detect any leakages or failures of any part of the cabinets. Over the past years, there have been huge developments in the technological integration with these biosafety cabinets.

Technological developments such as HEPA filtration systems can filter out 99.9% of the contaminants in the air. These systems have also been integrated with IOT, such as automotive systems shut down and alarm systems that will raise alarms if these systems observe any malfunction or failure of the exhaust systems.



Increased Risk of Communal Diseases



The world has recently witnessed the catastrophe that communicable diseases can cause through the Covid-19 virus. A disease that can be spread from one person to another through various ways, including contact with another person's blood and bodily fluids or breathing in airborne viruses, and being bitten by an insect carrying the pathogen or virus is called a communicable or infectious disease.

These diseases can have a variety of severity ranging from asymptomatic (no symptoms) to severe to fatal. Some examples of communicable diseases are HIV, hepatitis A, B, and C, measles, salmonella, and blood-borne diseases.

The biosafety cabinets are used in laboratories to study the organisms that transmit such diseases and could be the cause of the spread of communal diseases. Since these pathogens are infectious and can easily spread, utmost care must be taken to handle them. Hence biosafety cabinets are a must in such cases. These cabinets also allow the researchers to analyze the functioning and the process of infection that these organisms inflict.



Development in Biological Testing



The world is currently moving towards modernization and an advanced technological era. These advancements in technology have allowed chemical, biological, and microbiological testing. Further, these tests are conducted to understand and conduct analysis or research on the parameters of a product/subject.

The subject in biological testing can be a human, dead or alive, animals and birds. Growing importance is given to biological testing as it is crucial in the early and timely diagnostics of infectious diseases and helps properly manage patients.

Biological testing is carried out with substances that can harm the environment and humans, which can also potentially cause infections among them. Hence, such reasons are driving the growth of biological testing facilities across the globe, which will positively impact the biosafety cabinet market as they would be an integral part of the laboratories handling such samples.

Competitive Landscape

The global biosafety cabinet market needs to be more cohesive and have many national and international participants. These players have been continuously focusing on innovation and product differentiation techniques. They also rely on these factors to capture higher market shares.

It is also expected that with more favorable financial and technological capabilities will be able to invent and launch products that are technologically integrated, which might threaten the products of their competitors and could make their products and services non-competitive.



Key Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher

Kewaunee Scientific

Esco Lifesciences Group

Other Prominent Vendors

The Baker Company

Azbil Group

NuAire

Labconco

Germfree Laboratories

Cruma

Suzhou Antai Airtech Co Ltd

Qingdao Haier Biomedical

Air Science

Berner International

Contained Air Solutions

Bioevopeak

Photon Cleantech Inc

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the biosafety cabinet market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global biosafety cabinet market?

3. Which region dominates the global biosafety cabinet market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the biosafety cabinet market?

5. Who are the key players in the global biosafety cabinet market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $265 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $405.86 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Growth in Technological Advances

6.1.2 Increased Risk of Communicable Diseases

6.1.3 Development in Biological Testing

6.2 Market Landscape

6.2.1 Product Type

6.2.2 End-User

6.2.3 Competitive Landscape



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Factors

8.3 Biosafety Levels

8.3.1 Biosafety Level 1

8.3.2 Biosafety Level 2

8.3.3 Biosafety Level 3

8.3.4 Biosafety Level 4



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increase in Risk of Communicable Diseases

9.2 Increase in R&D Investments in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

9.3 Increase in Revenues of Pharmaceutical Companies



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Regulation in Place by Organizations

10.2 Rapid Development in Biological Testing

10.3 Rapid Growth in Technological Development



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Fluctuation in Prices of Raw Materials and Supply Chain

11.2 Shortage of Skilled Labor



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Class I

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Class Ii

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.4.4 Class Ii A1

13.4.5 Class Ii A1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.6 Class Ii A1 Market by Geography

13.4.7 Class Ii A2

13.4.8 Class Ii A2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.9 Class Ii A2 Market by Geography

13.4.10 Class Ii B1

13.4.11 Class Ii B1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.12 Class Ii B1 Market by Geography

13.4.13 Class Ii B2

13.4.14 Class Ii B2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.15 Class Ii B2 Market by Geography

13.4.16 Class Ii C1

13.4.17 Class Ii C1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.18 Class Ii C1 Market by Geography

13.5 Class Iii

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Diagnostic Testing & Laboratories

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Academic Research Institutes

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Offline

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Dealers & Distribution

15.3.3 Specialty Stores

15.3.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.5 Market by Geography

15.4 Online

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Direct Sales

15.4.3 Third-Party Sales

15.4.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.5 Market by Geography



16 Geography



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Latin America

22 Competitive Landscape



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggrlra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment