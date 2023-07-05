Biosafety Cabinets Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Rapid Growth in Technological Development Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosafety Cabinets Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biological safety cabinet market is expected to reach $405.86 million in 2028 from $265 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2022-2028.
Market Trends and Drivers
The Growth in Technological Advancements
With huge advancements in the technology sector, the biosafety cabinet market is also being integrated with technologies that can help detect any leakages or failures of any part of the cabinets. Over the past years, there have been huge developments in the technological integration with these biosafety cabinets.
Technological developments such as HEPA filtration systems can filter out 99.9% of the contaminants in the air. These systems have also been integrated with IOT, such as automotive systems shut down and alarm systems that will raise alarms if these systems observe any malfunction or failure of the exhaust systems.
Increased Risk of Communal Diseases
The world has recently witnessed the catastrophe that communicable diseases can cause through the Covid-19 virus. A disease that can be spread from one person to another through various ways, including contact with another person's blood and bodily fluids or breathing in airborne viruses, and being bitten by an insect carrying the pathogen or virus is called a communicable or infectious disease.
These diseases can have a variety of severity ranging from asymptomatic (no symptoms) to severe to fatal. Some examples of communicable diseases are HIV, hepatitis A, B, and C, measles, salmonella, and blood-borne diseases.
The biosafety cabinets are used in laboratories to study the organisms that transmit such diseases and could be the cause of the spread of communal diseases. Since these pathogens are infectious and can easily spread, utmost care must be taken to handle them. Hence biosafety cabinets are a must in such cases. These cabinets also allow the researchers to analyze the functioning and the process of infection that these organisms inflict.
Development in Biological Testing
The world is currently moving towards modernization and an advanced technological era. These advancements in technology have allowed chemical, biological, and microbiological testing. Further, these tests are conducted to understand and conduct analysis or research on the parameters of a product/subject.
The subject in biological testing can be a human, dead or alive, animals and birds. Growing importance is given to biological testing as it is crucial in the early and timely diagnostics of infectious diseases and helps properly manage patients.
Biological testing is carried out with substances that can harm the environment and humans, which can also potentially cause infections among them. Hence, such reasons are driving the growth of biological testing facilities across the globe, which will positively impact the biosafety cabinet market as they would be an integral part of the laboratories handling such samples.
Competitive Landscape
The global biosafety cabinet market needs to be more cohesive and have many national and international participants. These players have been continuously focusing on innovation and product differentiation techniques. They also rely on these factors to capture higher market shares.
It is also expected that with more favorable financial and technological capabilities will be able to invent and launch products that are technologically integrated, which might threaten the products of their competitors and could make their products and services non-competitive.
Key Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher
- Kewaunee Scientific
- Esco Lifesciences Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- The Baker Company
- Azbil Group
- NuAire
- Labconco
- Germfree Laboratories
- Cruma
- Suzhou Antai Airtech Co Ltd
- Qingdao Haier Biomedical
- Air Science
- Berner International
- Contained Air Solutions
- Bioevopeak
- Photon Cleantech Inc
