European Kitchen Furniture Market Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of Industry Players

This is the 33rd edition of The European market for kitchen furniture report. The European market for kitchen furniture is a dynamic and thriving sector that encompasses a wide range of products and design styles.

Manufacturers and retailers in the region are continuously evolving to meet the evolving demands of consumers, making the European market for kitchen furniture a hub of creativity and innovation.

The Report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1. Basic data presents an overview of the European kitchen furniture sector based on the processing of statistics and company data from official sources, both national and international, as well as sector information and field information collected through direct interviews with companies and sector experts.

Through tables and graphs, data on kitchen furniture production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, both in value and in volume, for the total sector and by price range.

Chapter 2. Activity trend and forecasts offers kitchen furniture statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2017-2022), together with forecasts for the next four years, at European level as a whole and for each country considered.

Chapter 3. International trade provides detailed tables on the kitchen furniture exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Chapter 4. Financial Analysis builds, on a sample of 200 European kitchen furniture manufacturers, a study of their main profitability ratios (ROA, ROE and EBITDA) and measures their employee ratios.

Chapter 5. Supply structure offers an analysis of the types of products manufactured by the European kitchen furniture manufacturers, in addition to tables and information on the key players operating in each segment. Production is broken down by cabinet door material, by cabinet door style, by cabinet door colour, by lacquered cabinet door type and by worktop material.

Chapter 6. Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for country clusters considered.

Chapter 7. The competitive system: sales by price range and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each price range segment and in each European country considered. Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top kitchen furniture companies; short profiles of the main players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside EU30, by area of destination (Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America).

Annex. Directory of companies mentioned provides contact information for the main companies mentioned in this Report.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Contents of the Report; Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

Basic data

The European framework: Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by country, in value and volume

Kitchen furniture production and consumption by market segment (six price ranges): in value and volume, at European level as a whole and for each European country considered

Activity trend and Forecasts

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of kitchen furniture and comparison with selected country indicators, 2017-2022 and forecast 2023-2026

International trade

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Kitchen furniture exports and imports 2017-2022, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin and international trade data for selected household appliances, 2018-2020-2022

Financial analysis

Key financial indicators (ROE, ROA, EBITDA and EBIT ratio) and Employment analysis (number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover) for a sample of 120 European companies for which kitchen furniture production is the main business area

Supply structure

Analysis of the kitchen furniture production (Sector estimates and data for a sample of companies) broken down by:

Cabinet door material

Cabinet door style

Cabinet door colour and lacquered type

Kind of wood

Worktop material

Kind of lay-out

Hinges and drawers; Embedded lighting

Intellectual Property: Number of patent family issued in 2021-2022 owned by a sample of European kitchen companies

Distribution channels

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for each country considered

Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales

Selection of Kitchen furniture stores for the 2022 in the main European cities, by geographic area (Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe)

Estimates of the value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture by country

The competitive system

Leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)

The European competitive system by market segment: luxury, upper-end, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, lower-end. Sales data, market shares and short company profiles

The European competitive system for each of the 30 European countries analyzed

Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas: Americas, Asia and Pacific, Middle East end Africa

Annex

Directory of selected European kitchen furniture companies

