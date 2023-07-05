Pet Clothing Industry to Worth USD 7.0 Billion by 2028 | With a 4.4% CAGR

Pune, India, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet clothing industry was valued at USD 5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2021 to USD 7.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the 2023-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Pet Clothing Industry, 2023-2028.” Factors such as the growing preference for sustainable clothing and the increasing focus on the introduction of innovative pet clothing is expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 7.0 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 5.01 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 170 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Pet Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Pet Clothing Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Pet Subscription Box Services to Aid Market Growth Increasing Focus on Promotional Pet Clothing Campaigns to Aid Growth

What does the Report Provide?

The global market for pet clothing report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the growth. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the regional segment that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It also includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Preference for Sustainable Clothing to Propel Market Growth

The increasing concern related to the disposal of plastic is propelling the demand for plant-based fabric such as hemp, cotton, and other. Fashionable clothing may often result in the growing discomfort for pets such as Labradors and Golden Retrievers due to tight fitting or skin allergies. Therefore, the manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable clothing that will protect the pets from harsh climate and other external factors. Therefore, the high demand for sustainable fabric is expected to bode well for the global pet clothing market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, K9 Wear, a dog apparel manufacturer, announced the launch of patented, highly comfortable harnesses and garments for pet dogs. The products are available across several stores globally.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Hit USD 5.17 Billion in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of several garment stores globally. Moreover, lockdown measures have been announced to contain the spread of the disease globally. However, the market is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion in 2021 due to the increasing sales of pet-based apparels and accessories through online platforms. For instance, in April 2020, Chewy, a U.S. retailer of pet apparel supplies, reported a spike of 46.2% in its online sales that accounted to over USD 1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Clothing Market:

Humanization of Pets: Pets are increasingly considered as part of the family, and pet owners are willing to spend more on their pets' well-being and appearance. Treating pets as companions has led to a growing demand for pet clothing as a way to express their personality and enhance their overall image.

Pets are increasingly considered as part of the family, and pet owners are willing to spend more on their pets' well-being and appearance. Treating pets as companions has led to a growing demand for pet clothing as a way to express their personality and enhance their overall image. Social Media Influence: The rise of social media platforms has played a vital role in popularizing pet fashion. Pet owners often share adorable pictures of their pets dressed in fashionable outfits, leading to a trend among pet enthusiasts. The viral nature of these posts and the desire to participate in pet fashion trends have driven the demand for pet clothing.

The rise of social media platforms has played a vital role in popularizing pet fashion. Pet owners often share adorable pictures of their pets dressed in fashionable outfits, leading to a trend among pet enthusiasts. The viral nature of these posts and the desire to participate in pet fashion trends have driven the demand for pet clothing. Increasing Disposable Income: As disposable income levels rise, pet owners have more financial resources to spend on luxury items, including pet clothing. The willingness to splurge on fashionable clothing for pets has contributed to the growth of the market, as owners seek to provide their pets with the best quality and latest fashion trends.

As disposable income levels rise, pet owners have more financial resources to spend on luxury items, including pet clothing. The willingness to splurge on fashionable clothing for pets has contributed to the growth of the market, as owners seek to provide their pets with the best quality and latest fashion trends. Changing Weather Patterns: Climate variations and extreme weather conditions have led to an increased demand for protective clothing for pets. Pet owners are now more conscious of their pets' comfort and safety, especially during cold winters or hot summers. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for functional clothing such as sweaters, coats, raincoats, and boots.

Climate variations and extreme weather conditions have led to an increased demand for protective clothing for pets. Pet owners are now more conscious of their pets' comfort and safety, especially during cold winters or hot summers. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for functional clothing such as sweaters, coats, raincoats, and boots. Availability of a Wide Range of Products: The pet clothing market offers a diverse range of products, including costumes, accessories, formal wear, sportswear, and seasonal outfits. This wide selection appeals to pet owners with different preferences and provides options for various occasions, resulting in increased sales and market growth.

The pet clothing market offers a diverse range of products, including costumes, accessories, formal wear, sportswear, and seasonal outfits. This wide selection appeals to pet owners with different preferences and provides options for various occasions, resulting in increased sales and market growth. Retail Expansion and Online Shopping: The accessibility and convenience of online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of the pet clothing market. E-commerce platforms and pet specialty retailers offer a wide range of pet clothing options, making it easier for pet owners to find and purchase fashionable outfits for their pets.

The accessibility and convenience of online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of the pet clothing market. E-commerce platforms and pet specialty retailers offer a wide range of pet clothing options, making it easier for pet owners to find and purchase fashionable outfits for their pets. Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Marketing: Celebrities and social media influencers often showcase their pets in stylish outfits, creating trends and influencing consumer behavior. Their endorsements and recommendations have a significant impact on pet owners, who seek to emulate their favorite celebrities or influencers by dressing their pets in similar fashion.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

We have segmented the global market for pet clothing based on product type, pet type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into Coats & Jackets, Sweaters & Hoodies, Shirts & Tops, and Others.

Based on product type, the coats and jackets segment held a market share of about 22.65% in 2020 and is anticipated to experience exponential growth between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to increasing preference for different colored coats and jackets by consumers across the globe.

On the basis of pet type, the market is categorized into dogs, cats, and others. Lastly, based on region, the market is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 1.70 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global pet clothing market share in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing spending capacity of the pet owners in the region. For instance, as per the data by the American Pet Products Association, the overall spending on pet supplies and medicinal products stood at USD 19.2 billion in 2019 compared to USD 16.1 billion in 2018.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing number of middle-class population who own pets in countries such as Australia and India.

Europe – The region is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of a high number of pets in countries such as the UK, Germany, and Netherland that is likely to boost the adoption of innovative pet clothing in the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Pet Clothing Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Coats and Jackets Sweaters and Hoodies Shirts and Tops By Pet Type (Value) Dog Cat By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launch by Prominent Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market for pet clothing is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their dominance by developing innovative clothing products to cater to the growing consumer demand globally. In addition to this, other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2020 - Dsquared2, an Italian apparel brand, announced its partnership with Poldo Dog Couture, an apparel retailer. Together, the companies introduced an entire line of fashionable dog clothing across stores in Italy.

