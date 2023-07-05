UAM Infrastructure Global Market to 2033: Adoption of Urban Air Mobility in Megacities Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAM Infrastructure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure market has emerged as a crucial component in the development and implementation of futuristic transportation systems.

UAM refers to the integration of air transportation into urban environments, enabling on-demand, safe, and efficient aerial mobility for passengers and cargo. This emerging industry aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance overall transportation efficiency.

The UAM infrastructure market encompasses a wide range of physical and digital assets required to support the operation of urban air vehicles.

These assets include vertiports, charging and refueling stations, air traffic management systems, and communication networks. Vertiports serve as the primary hubs for UAM operations, providing takeoff and landing facilities, passenger boarding and disembarking areas, and maintenance and service infrastructure for electric aircraft.

Charging and refueling stations play a vital role in sustaining UAM operations by providing electric power or fuel for the aircraft. As the majority of UAM vehicles are expected to be electric, the development of a robust charging infrastructure is critical to enable efficient and rapid turnaround times for urban air vehicles. Additionally, advanced air traffic management systems and communication networks are essential to ensure the safe and efficient integration of UAM into existing airspace.

As the UAM industry continues to evolve, the infrastructure market is expected to witness substantial growth. It is anticipated that the demand for vertiports, charging stations, and air traffic management systems will increase as more cities embrace UAM as a viable transportation solution. The development of standardized infrastructure solutions, interoperability frameworks, and seamless integration with existing transportation systems will be key factors in shaping the future of the UAM infrastructure market.

Market Introduction

The vertical mobility ecosystem relies on five factors for commercial materialization, which include hardware, infrastructure, operations, regulations, and social acceptance. These five factors influence the vertical mobility business models and shape the systems for adoption in urban demographics.

Among these factors, most developments have happened in the hardware segment, with over 100 companies invested in the hardware development phase or in the concept validation phase. In order for the sector to commence operations by 2025, the factors of infrastructure, operations, and regulations should be developed substantially.

The growth of urban air mobility (UAM) systems is driving an increasing demand for dedicated UAM infrastructure, and the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing development of advanced air mobility systems and the need for efficient transportation solutions in congested urban areas.

UAM infrastructure, such as vertiports, charging stations, and air traffic management systems, is being developed to support the safe and efficient operation of UAM vehicles. This infrastructure is designed to cater to the unique requirements of UAM, enabling vertical takeoff and landing, electric propulsion, and integration with existing transportation networks.

Industrial Impact

The UAM infrastructure market is poised to have a profound impact on various industries, ushering in a new era of urban transportation. One of the primary benefits of a well-developed UAM infrastructure is the alleviation of traffic congestion in densely populated cities.

By taking to the skies, UAM vehicles can bypass ground-level congestion, reducing travel times and improving overall efficiency. This enhanced mobility will not only benefit commuters but also have far-reaching implications for industries such as logistics and e-commerce, where quick and reliable transportation of goods is crucial.

In the upcoming years, UAM infrastructure market will register an exponential surge in demand from the scaling up of UAM services, with initial high demands for the airport shuttle services segment.

Additionally, there will be a requirement for cargo hubs and specialized facilities, driven by the e-commerce and last mile delivery segment, which is expected to grow incrementally in the upcoming years, facilitated by advanced air mobility (AAM) delivery options, that will enhance the handling and logistics. For instance, in November 2022, Skyports and Groupe ADP launched the European vertiport terminal testbed in Paris, France. The testbed vertiport is aircraft agnostic and offers a chance for European eVTOL OEMs to validate the factors of their cargo and unmanned operations.

Market Segmentation:



by End User

Airport Shuttle Service

Healthcare

Last Mile Delivery

Tourism

by Operation

Passenger Gate-to-Gate

Cargo Gate-to-Gate

Hybrid Passenger and Cargo Gate-to-Gate

Off-Nominal Operations

by Configuration

Private Operations

Public Operations

Single Fleet Operators

Multiple Fleet Operators

Piloted Operations

Autonomous Operations

Vertiplex

by Ecosystem

Physical Infrastructure

Digital Infrastructure

by Country

U.S.

U.K.

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

France

Australia

Italy

Netherlands

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Brazil

Germany

Singapore

Recent Developments in the UAM Infrastructure Market

In May 2023, Ferrovial and Milligan announced a partnership to develop a network of vertiports in the U.K. Milligan would act as the real estate identification and assessment partner for the development of urban vertiports.

In April 2023, Skyway and Skyportz announced a strategic partnership to develop complacent infrastructure for the Australian UAM segment.

In March 2023, Kookiejar and Terminal Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based ground handling service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collectively building and operating vertiports for the growing UAM sector.

In March 2023, Ferrovial and Eve Air Mobility signed a letter of intent (LoI) to explore the integration of Eve's urban air traffic management (UATM) software solutions in the vertiports developed by Ferrovial.

In January 2023, Skyway and Siemens announced a collaboration to factor in the electrical and digital infrastructure that would be essential to support vertiport operations.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the UAM infrastructure market:

Urban and Regional Aerial Cargo Transportation

Adoption of Urban Air Mobility in Megacities

Collaborative Partnership among UAM Infrastructure Developers and eVTOL Manufacturers

The following are the challenges for the UAM infrastructure market:

Constraints in Navigation and Communication Infrastructure Supporting UAM

Public Acceptance of UAM Services

Lack of Electrical Infrastructure for UAM Charging

Real Estate and Financing Challenges in Developing UAM Infrastructure

The following are the opportunities for the UAM infrastructure market:

Increasing Infrastructure Demand for UAM Operations

Repurposing Existing Aviation Infrastructure into Vertiport Hubs

