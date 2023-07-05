Human Augmentation in Healthcare Global Market to 2028: Bionics, Organ and Body Part Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Augmentation in Healthcare: Bionics, Organ and Body Part Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human Augmentation represents mechanical and electronic additions to the human body to improve various body functions. In the healthcare sector, augmentation may include bionics, organ replacement, exoskeletons, and robotics to provide assistance to those that have physical impairments. The goals of augmentation are many and varied such as rehabilitation, elder care, work and lifestyle enablement.

In many cases, the goal is to replicate biological methods and systems found in nature via electrically or mechanically powered artificial devices. Examples range from artificial organ or body part replacement to exoskeleton suit or robotics. In the case of collaborative robots (Co-Bots), robotics is used in collaboration with a human being to enable functions that would otherwise be prohibitive due to physical limitations.

Bionics represents the application of biological methods and systems found in nature, leverage to support the healthcare industry via electrically and/or mechanically powered artificial devices. Devices include artificial organs, body parts, and exoskeleton, which either replaces damaged or weakened body parts. These devices act as the original functions very closely. The exoskeleton suit has also been used in other purposes like rehabilitation and elder care.

This human augmentation report addresses the market for bionics, organ replacement, exoskeletons, and robotics in the healthcare sector including technology assessment, product and service review, application evaluation, industry impact assessment, and competitive analysis. The report includes detailed forecasts covering many aspects of human augmentation in healthcare for 2023 through 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Bionics Technology and Market Development

2.1 Medical Bionics Products

2.2 Orthotics and Prosthetics

2.3 Artificial Organ

2.4 Powered Exoskeleton

2.4.1 Medical Exoskeleton

2.4.2 Military Exoskeleton

2.4.3 Assistive Exoskeleton

2.5 Human Bionics

2.6 Mechanical vs. Electronics Bionics

2.7 Artificial Implants vs. Wearable Bionics

2.8 3D Printing and Bionics

2.9 Bionics and Artificial Intelligence

2.10 Nanotechnology and Bionics

2.11 Business Biomimetic

2.12 Cybernetic Organism

2.13 Bionics Industry Landscape

3 Use Cases and Examples

3.1 HELLEN - The Exoskeleton

3.2 Tracking and Predicting Epilepsy Seizures

3.3 Designing an Exoskeleton for Fitness

3.4 Robotic Exoskeleton Case Study

3.5 ReWalk Exoskeleton

3.6 Magnetic Encoders Allow the Building of 'Life-Changing' Exoskeletons

3.7 Indego Exoskeleton

4 Human Augmentation Market Analysis and Revenue Forecasts

4.1 Combined Bionics Revenue 2023 - 2028

4.2 Bionics Revenue by Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028

4.3 Medical Bionics Revenue 2023 - 2028

4.3.1 Medical Bionics Revenue by Product Category

4.3.2 Medical Bionics Revenue by Application Type

4.3.3 Implantable Medical Bionics Revenue by Product Type

4.3.4 Medical Bionics Revenue by Technology Type

4.3.5 Medical Mechanical Bionics Revenue by Product Type

4.3.6 Medical Bionics Revenue by End User Type

4.3.7 Medical Bionics Revenue by Region

4.3.8 North America Medical Bionics Revenue by Country

4.3.9 Europe Medical Bionics Revenue by Country

4.3.10 APAC Medical Bionics Revenue by Country

4.3.11 LAMEA Medical Bionics Revenue by Country

4.4 Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue 2023 - 2028

4.4.1 Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Product Category

4.4.2 Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Technology Type

4.4.3 Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Region

4.4.4 North America Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Country

4.4.5 APAC Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Country

4.4.6 Europe Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Country

4.4.7 ROW Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue by Country

5 Company and Analysis

5.1 Strategic Initiatives

5.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.3 AbbVie Inc.

5.4 Abiomed

5.5 Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd.

5.6 Baxter International

5.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

5.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.9 Cochlear Ltd.

5.10 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

5.11 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

5.12 LivaNova PLC

5.13 Medtronic plc

5.14 Orthofix Holdings Inc.

5.15 Otto Bock HealthCare GmBH

5.16 Sonova Holding AG

5.17 Ossur Corporate

5.18 SynCardia Systems LLC

5.19 Bionic Power

5.20 ExoAtlet

5.21 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.22 RB3D

5.23 Sarcos Corporation

5.24 Spring Active

5.25 SRI International

6 Conclusions and Market Outlook

