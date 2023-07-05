Office Furniture Market to Worth USD 80.62 Billion by 2029 | With a 7.48% CAGR

Pune, India, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global office furniture market size was valued at USD 44.27 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 48.64 billion in 2022 to USD 80.62 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Office Furniture Market, 2023-2029.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/office-furniture-market-106234

List of Key Players Profiled in the Office Furniture Market Report:

Haworth Inc. (U.S.)

HNI Corporation (U.S)

Krueger International, Inc. (U. S.)

Humanscale (U.S.)

Global Furniture Group (U.S.)

Vitra International AG. (Switzerland)

Steelcase Inc. (U.S)

MillerKnoll, Inc (U. S.)

Nilkamal Ltd. (India)

Kimball International Inc. (U.S)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.48% 2029 Value Projection USD 80.62 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 44.27 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 227 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Material

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Office Furniture Market Growth Drivers Volatility in Cost Incurred by Manufacturers Hinders Market Growth Significant Growth in ICT Industry Drives the Office Furniture Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/office-furniture-market-106234

Report Coverage:

The report presents a rounded study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the office furniture market growth are shared in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Significant Growth in ICT Industry Drives the Market Growth

The ICT sector has made a substantial contribution to the economies of numerous nations worldwide. The ICT sector needs proper infrastructure development since it is crucial to its operation in order to achieve optimal performance and deliver necessary services. It consists of two parts, IT applications, engineering, and services provided online. As a result, governments have been spending money on building infrastructure and luring MNCs and startups to the nation.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Significant Drop in Product Demand during COVID-19 Pandemic

Governments implemented a number of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including lockdowns, border closures, and other suspensions of non-essential corporate operations. The production, supply chain, and other operations were severely disrupted in 2021 as a result of these limits and regulations. Additionally, many organizations, including corporate offices, IT service providers, and others were forced to allow employees to work from home for a longer period of time. This had a huge influence on the demand for office furniture globally and decreased income generating.

Segments:

Ergonomic and Modular Development of Office Chairs will Further Fuel Market Growth

By product type, the market is segmented into office chair, table, storage furniture, and others. The office chair segment has the highest market share in the industry owing to the higher dependency of an individual on comfortable seating equipment.

Higher Durability, Easy Maintenance, and Elegant Designs of Wood will Further Boost Market Growth

Wood has traditionally been chosen for furniture manufacturing by the players operating in the market due to its high durability and strength. Wooden furniture further adds a more elegant look to the office.

Convenience Provided by Offline Sales Channel Further Contributes to Market Growth

By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment holds a higher market share owing to various factors such as the convenience of verifying the product and its quality.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/office-furniture-market-106234

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Opening of New Workplaces in Top Nations

The region that contributes most to market growth is North America. The U.S. has the largest office furniture market share in the North American region, which also includes Canada and Mexico.

The demand for office furniture in the North America region is also influenced by the fast urbanization of Canada and the expanding commercial real estate market in Mexico. The need for office furniture in the region is also fueled by the growing number of corporate offices opened by international corporations and start-ups in Canada.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Office Furniture Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Office Furniture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Office Chair Office Table Storage Furniture Others By Material (Value) Wood Steel Others By Distribution Channel Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/office-furniture-market-106234

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: A new ergonomic office table called Move Up was introduced by Godrej and Boyce, a flagship company of Godrej, through the Godrej Interior division for people who work from home.

Read Related Insights:

Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 780.43 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.36% CAGR

Furniture Rental Service Market to Worth USD 142.91 Billion by 2030 | With a 9.07% CAGR

Outdoor Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 72.80 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.30% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter