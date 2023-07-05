Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 06 23

DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,017,423.20 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|06/30/2023
|82,521,779
Theoretical voting rights:
134,617,073
Exercisable voting rights:
132,827,480
