UAV Simulator Market Size to Reach USD 2,277.3 Million by 2027 | With 16.76% of CAGR

Pune, India, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global UAV simulator market size is projected to experience dynamic growth from USD 769.9 million in 2023 to USD 2,277.3 million in 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drone technology in several industries across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “UAV Simulator Market, 2023-2027”, the UAV simulator market stood at USD 659.4 million in 2019. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period.

The UAV simulator can be used for various purposes such as commercial, civil, and military operations. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for drone technology in numerous industries such as military and defense, real estate, agriculture, mining, aerial photography, and others, which has resulted in the growth of this market. Further, the drones consist of advanced technical components such as camera, thermal sensors, infrared sensors, control and navigation. Hence, due to the advanced technology in drones, it is possible to gather vital information from the sky. This information can be used for keeping track on climatic conditions, navigation purposes, and others. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for this market’s growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the UAV Simulator Market Report:

CAE Inc. (Canada)

L3 Harris Technology Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Textron Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Zen Technologies Ltd. (India)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (U.S)

SILKAN (France)

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore)

Leonardo S.P.A (Italy)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2027 Forecast CAGR 16.76 % 2029 Value Projection USD 2,277.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 769.9 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type Analysis

By Components Analysis

By Platform Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa UAV Simulator Market Growth Drivers Rise in Aircraft Conversion Facilities Infrastructure by Key Players Due to Increased Demand for Conversion Slots to Boost Market Growth Growing Numbers of Adoption Converted Aircraft Over New Freighters to Drive Market Growth

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, this market is divided into fixed wing, quad-copter, and helicopter. By components, the market is classified into hardware and software. Based on platform, the market is categorized into military and defense and commercial. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the UAV simulator market owing to the imposing of lockdown restrictions worldwide. Further, this pandemic has impacted the manufacturing of UAV simulators due to the shutdown of many industries across the world, which has resulted in the decreasing demand for these simulators in the market.

Highlights/Summary:

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Adoption of UAV Simulator in Military Operations to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been a surging demand for unmanned aerial vehicles in several developing as well as developed countries due to the growing security concerns with respect to the safety of the country. Hence, the demand for UAV simulators has increased in the military and defense operations as the military drones are specially developed with various sensors, payloads, navigation, and control systems which are helpful in retrieving crucial information during the defense missions and operations. This acts as an important driving factor responsible for this market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Rising Number of Drone Manufacturing Companies to Propel the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to witness substantial growth in the UAV simulator market share on account of the growing number of drone manufacturing companies in the countries such as the US and Canada. Further, the US is regarded as the largest exporters of UAVs across the world. This is also one of the main reasons fuelling this market’s growth in this region.

Europe is projected to grow rapidly in this market due to the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles in the industries such as military, civil, and others in this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the rising military expenditure in several countries such as India, China, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Partnerships between Key Players in Development of UAVs to Animate the Competition

The key companies in the UAV simulator market are focusing on strategic collaborations with the defense and military authorities for the manufacturing of advanced UAV systems designed with the help of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and others. These partnerships have led to an increased competition among key players which will help them to expand their product portfolio and broaden their market presence.

Industry Development:

June 2019: Aero Drone School, a unit of Terra Drone Indonesia, completed the drone training for two commercial mining operations in the country.

