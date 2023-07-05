Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing the Adoption of 40-100GbE Switches, Flash Storage Devices, and Rack Servers

Dublin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $96.85 billion by 2028 from $70.09 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%



APAC is one of the strongly growing markets in data center developments globally, with a major contribution from India, China, Japan, and Australia, followed by other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries. Regarding IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing the adoption of 40-100GbE switches, flash storage devices, and rack servers.

Electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing a surge in investments for UPS systems and generators driven by strong growth in regional data center projects. Mechanical Infrastructure segment is witnessing rising growth in investments for air-based cooling solutions, with some countries and especially Southeast Asia witnessing a surge in water cooling solutions due to the tropical climate.

General construction segment comprises several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors. Market is witnessing major trends such as growing sustainability strategies and edge data center deployments rising.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.

Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography.

Geography: APAC, Southeast Asia.

Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $70.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $96.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing



8. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

VENDORS

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Micron Technology

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

QNAP

Quantum

Seagate Technology

Super Micro Computer

Toshiba

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT Facilities

PM Group

Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Socomec

Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

NEXTDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Edge DC

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

LG Uplus

Microsoft

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holding Group

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

Hickory

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centres Group

Vantage Data Centers

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

Yondr

